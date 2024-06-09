England XI vs Soccer Aid World XI: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time, teams & where to watch

How to watch the Soccer Aid match between England XI and World XI, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Soccer Aid returns this weekend with the 13th edition of the charity football match set to pit another range of former professional footballers and celebrities against one another in the annual charity match to raise money for UNICEF.

The annual event has collected over £90 million for Unicef since it began in 2006, as large crowds gather to see their favourite footballing legends and well-known figures from other disciplines battle it out on the pitch for 90 minutes.

Last year's edition was played at Old Trafford, where the World XI extended their dominance to five straight wins with a 4-2 triumph against England, and Stamford Bridge will host the game this time around.

Recently-sacked Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino will be the manager of the World XI for the second year in a row, while England have swooped in another familiar face to the Stamford Bridge dugout in the form of ex-Blues player and manager Frank Lampard to take over the reins.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

England XI vs Soccer Aid World XI kick-off time

Date: Sunday, June 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm BST Venue: Stamford Bridge

The 2024 edition of Soccer Aid will take place on Sunday, June 9, 2024, with kick-off at 7:30 pm BST for fans in the UK. The match will be hosted at Stamford Bridge, London.

How to watch England XI vs Soccer Aid World XI online - TV channels & live streams

Soccer Aid 2024 will be broadcast live on ITV and STV in the UK. The match will also be available to stream live on ITVX and STV Player.

Region TV Live stream UK ITV, STV ITVX, STV Player

How to watch with a VPN

If you are outside of the country, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

England XI team news

Frank Lampard will be in charge of England this time around, alongside Harry Redknapp and Robbie Williams, who founded Soccer Aid in 2006.

Former Midfielder and Women's Euro winner with the Lionesses, Jill Scott will captain this year's England side, while new signings include England cricket legend Stuart Broad, King of the Jungle star Sam Thompson, Strictly Come Dancing star Bobby Brazier and Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, all of whom will be looking to make their respective debuts here.

Chelsea legends Joe Cole, Gary Cahill and Karen Carney will also be chomping at the bit to get involved at their former stomping ground.

Coaches: Frank Lampard, Harry Redknapp, Vicky McClure, Robbie Williams, David Seaman Legends: Jill Scott (Captain), Gary Cahill, Karen Carney, Joe Cole, Jermain Defoe, David James, Theo Walcott, Ellen White, Jack Wilshere Celebrities: Steven Bartlett, Bobby Brazier, Stuart Broad, Alex Brooker, Erin Doherty, Danny Dyer, Sir Mo Farah, Tom Grennan, Eddie Hearn, Tom Hiddleston, Paddy McGuinness, Miniminter, Sam Quek, Sam Thompson

Soccer Aid World XI team news

Mauricio Pochettino returns to Stamford Bridge as World XI boss only a few weeks after his surprise departure as Chelsea manager. Former Chelsea icon Eden Hazard is the new headline name in attack and will be joined by three other Chelsea Premier League winners: goalkeeper Petr Cech and midfielders Michael Essien and John Obi Mikel.

Olympic star Usain Bolt (Captain) will captain the World XI side.

Coaches: Mauricio Pochettino, Robbie Keane, Jesus Perez Legends: Eden Hazard, Roberto Carlos, Petr Cech, Patrice Evra, John Obi Mikel, Michael Essien, Alessandro Del Piero, Kheira Hamraoui, Olga Garcia, Kaylyn Kyle Celebrities Usain Bolt (Captain), Maisie Adam, Theo Baker, Tony Bellew, Martin Compston, Diamond, Tommy Fury, Roman Kemp, Lee Mack, Jason Manford, Emmett J Scanlan, Micheal Ward, Tion Wayne

Recent results

The World XI now have a 6-5 advantage over England in the head-to-head record after 11 editions. There's been a run of dominance stretching back to 2018 now, with the World XI aiming for a fifth straight victory.

