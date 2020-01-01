England women's clash with Norway cancelled due to Covid-19 travel restrictions

The Lionesses haven't played a match since March, with their international fixture against Germany having also been called off

women’s home match against Norway that was due to be played on December 1 in Sheffield has been cancelled.

The Norwegian Football Federation has confirmed that it would be unable to travel due to Covid-19 considerations in the country. The Lionesses are still due to report for a training camp later this month, with more information regarding the schedule to follow at a later date.

England head coach Phil Neville said: "While I am disappointed for our fans and players, I fully respect Norway’s decision not to travel.

"These are still challenging times where health and safety for all is the most important thing to consider.

"We will still look to get the squad together for the final time this year, and continue the work we have been doing in integrating younger players and building for the future."

England women's team haven't played a match since March 11, when they were beaten 1-0 by in the SheBelieves Cup - their seventh defeat in 11 games.

Neville's side were due to face on October 27 although, like the Norway game, that match was also cancelled, with a member of the Lionesses' backroom staff having recorded a positive Covid-19 test at the time.

Jill Scott was due to win her 150th cap in that game, with Neville having confirmed that the 33-year-old midfielder would have played in the fixture.

Should she be selected in England's next match, Scott will become only the second player to reach the 150-mark, with Reading midfielder Fara Williams having earned 172 caps for the Lionesses.

Away from the international stage, the Women's continues on Saturday, with the Manchester derby taking place at Leigh Sports Village.

Casey Stoney's United side are currently top of the WSL after six matches, one point ahead of second-placed , while City are in fifth.

, meanwhile, are two points further back but have a game in hand on the two teams above them, with the Blues facing Arsenal on Sunday.

There could well be a full debut for star Alex Morgan this weekend too, with the USWNT forward yet to start for Spurs following her arrival from Orlando Pride back in September.