England Women vs Austria Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Lionesses friendly game

How to watch and stream the game between England Women and Austria Women live

England Women will return to action as the European heavyweights face Austria Women on Friday in an international friendly.

England Women were dumped out of the Paris 2024 Olympics through their Nations League path as the Lionesses will be vying to build a side aiming to retain the Euros in 2025.

Austria Women, on the other hand, are also playing their first international contest since being thrashed out of the Nation's League.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

England Women vs Austria Women kick-off time

Date: February 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm GMT Venue: Nuevo Mirador

England Women and Austria Women will lock horns at the Nuevo Mirador on February 23, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 7:45 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch England Women vs Austria W online - TV channels & live streams

The clash between England Women and Austria Women will be available to watch on ITV4 and ITVX in the UK.

If you are outside of the country, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

England Women team news

Sarina Wiegman will want to field a strong eleven against Austria as they look to build a side with the capacity to compete in the Euros 2025.

The only player ruled out is Arsenal midfielder Leah Williamson who didn't travel with the squad to Spain as Red Devils' defender Millie Turner replaces the veteran.

England Women predicted XI: Earps; Bronze, Morgan, Greenwood, Charles; Stanway, Walsh, Kirby; Mead, Hemp, James.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Earps, Hampton, Keating Defenders: Bronze, Carter, Charles, Greenwood, Tissier, Morgan, Turner, Wubben-Moy Midfielders: Clinton, Kirby, Park, Stanway, Toone, Walsh Forwards: Daly, Hemp, James, Kelly, Mead, Russo

Austria Women team news

Austria Women have chosen a strong squad to feature against the Lionesses.

Young forward Eileen Campbell will spearhead the attack as the side will be vying to garner experience heading into the contest.

Austria Women predicted XI: Kresche; Aschauer, D'Angelo, Degen, Georgieva; Dunst, Hobinger, Feiersinger; Billa, Campbell, Kolb.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kresche, Pal, Zinsberger Defenders: Aschauer, D'Angelo, Degen, Georgieva, Kirchberger, Naschenweng, Schiechtl Midfielders: Dunst, Hobinger, Feiersinger, Klein, Puntigam, Purtscheller, Schasching, Wenger, Zadrazil Forwards: Billa, Campbell, Kolb, Pinther

Head-to-head

Date Fixture Competition 3 Sept 2022 Austria 0-2 England World Cup Qualification 7 July 2022 England 1-0 Austria Euros 27 Nov 2021 England 1-0 Austria World Cup Qualification 8 Nov 2018 Austria 0-3 England International Friendly 11 Apr 2017 England 3-0 Austria International Friendly

Useful links