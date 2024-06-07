England vs Iceland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Friendlies match between England and Iceland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England will play host to Iceland on Friday at Wembley for their final friendly encounter before jetting off to Germany for the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament.

The Three Lions' final warm-up game ahead of the continental tournament comes four days after a 3-0 victory against Bosnia-Herzegovina at St James' Park, while their visitors will be playing their first game since having their Euro 2024 hopes crushed by Ukraine in March.

Get the lowdown on the UK's best welcome offers to claim for free football bets

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

England vs Iceland kick-off time

Date: Friday, June 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Wembley Stadium

England will face Iceland at Wembley Stadium on Friday, June 7, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 7:45 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch England vs Iceland online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the international friendly match between England and Iceland will be available to watch and stream online live through free-to-air coverage of Channel 4. Check out GOAL's Match Centre for live updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

England team news

England boss Gareth Southgate should be bolstered by several returnees for Friday's international friendly against Iceland at Wembley. Nine squad members were missing last time out for various reasons.

Harry Maguire, Anthony Gordon, and Luke Shaw all missed the game due to injuries, and while the first two are close to returning, the latter is not certain to be fit in time for the Euros.

Bukayo Saka and John Stones should be fine following precautionary rests, while Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Kyle Walker, and Kobbie Mainoo are all back to full sharpness following their Champions League and FA Cup final obligations.

England possible XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Henderson, Ramsdale, Trafford Defenders: Branthwaite, Dunk, Gomez, Guehi, Konsa, Maguire, Quansah, Shaw, Stones, Trippier, Walker Midfielders: Alexander-Arnold, Gallagher, Jones, Mainoo, Rice, Wharton Forwards: Bellingham, Bowen, Eze, Foden, Grealish, Gordon, Kane, Palmer, Saka, Toney, Watkins

Iceland team news

Four Iceland players who were in the squad for their playoff setback to Ukraine have been dropped this time around, while head coach Age Hareide will also have to make do without the services of key strikers Albert Gudmundsson and Alfred Finnbogason for the England-Netherlands doubleheader.

Iceland possible XI: Valdimarsson; Sampsted, Ingason, Gretarsson, Thorarinsson; Thorsteinsson, Gudmundsson, Traustason, Haraldsson; Gudjohnsen, Oskarsson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rúnarsson, Valdimarsson, Gunnarsson, Petersson Defenders: Sampsted, Ingason, Pálsson, Hermannsson, Bjarnason, Róbertsson, Þórhallsson, Grétarsson, Tomasson, Karlsson Midfielders: Sigurðsson, Haraldsson, Hlynsson, Jóhannesson, Sigurðsson, Guðmundsson, Gunnarsson, Þórsteinsson, Willumsson, Baldursson, Traustason, Finnsson, Guðmundsson, Þórðarson, Ellertsson, Þórarinsson, Thordarson, Willumsson, Ingason, Lúðvíksson Forwards: Guðmundsson, Óskarsson, Guðjohnsen, Finnbogason, Ingason, Anderson, Þorvaldsson, Svanþórsson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11/19/20 England 4-0 Iceland UEFA Nations League 9/5/20 Iceland 0-1 England UEFA Nations League 6/28/16 England 1-2 Iceland EURO 2016

Useful links