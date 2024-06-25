England vs Slovenia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the European Championship match between England and Slovenia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England need a point from their final Group C game against Slovenia to progress to the Euro 2024 round of 16.

The game at RheinEnergieStadion will convene after Gareth Southgate's men were held to a 1-1 draw by Denmark, while the Slovenians were meted with the same fate against Serbia last time out.

Interestingly, the Three Lions are the only side to pick up a win in this group.

England vs Slovenia kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: RheinEnergieStadion

The European Championship match between England and Slovenia will be played at RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Tuesday, June 25, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch England vs Slovenia online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the European Championship match between England and Slovenia will be available to watch and stream online live through ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

Team news & squads

England team news

England get a huge injury boost with Luke Shaw's return to full training, with the Manchester United man possibly replacing Kieran Trippier at left-back against Slovenia.

Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to be benched as Conor Gallagher would be in line to replace the Liverpool star.

However, with Gallagher a booking away from a ban, Jude Bellingham could be deployed as a centre mid alongside Declan Rice.

And with Bellingham pushed in a deeper role, Phil Foden can be flanked by Bukayo Saka and either Anthony Gordon or Eberechi Eze, just behind Harry Kane.

England possible XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Shaw; Bellingham, Rice; Saka, Foden, Gordon; Kane

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Ramsdale, Henderson Defenders: Walker, Shaw, Stones, Guehi, Trippier, Konsa, Dunk, Gomez Midfielders: Rice, Alexander-Arnold, Bellingham, Gallagher, Wharton, Mainoo Forwards: Saka, Kane, Foden, Toney, Gordon, Watkins, Bowen, Eze, Palmer

Slovenia team news

RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko should be able to shake off a muscle problem to feature alongside Andraz Sporar in attack.

Midfielders Adam Gnezda Cerin and Timi Max Elsnik are minor doubts, while it is to be seen if captain Jan Oblak will start in between the sticks or not after the Atletico Madrid man missed Saturday's training for reasons unknown.

Jon Gorenc Stankovic will be pushing for a start in midfield, especially as Cerin and Elsnik have emerged as doubts.

Slovenia possible XI: Oblak; Karnicnik, Brekalo, Bijol, Janza; Mlakar, Elsnik, Cerin, Stojanovic; Sporar, Sesko

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Belec, Vekic Defenders: Karnicnik, Balkovec, Blazic, Bijol, Janza, Stojanovic, Drkusic, Brekalo Midfielders: Stankovic, Verbic, Lovric, Elsnik, Kurtic, Horvat, Gnezda Cerin, Zugelj, Zeljkovic, Ilicic Forwards: Sporar, Sesko, Mlakar, Vipotnik, Celar

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between England and Slovenia across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 5, 2017 England 1-0 Slovenia UEFA World Cup Qualifiers October 11, 2016 Slovenia 0-0 England UEFA World Cup Qualifiers June 14, 2015 Slovenia 2-3 England UEFA European Championship Qualifiers November 15, 2014 England 3-1 Slovenia UEFA European Championship Qualifiers June 23, 2010 Slovenia 0-1 England FIFA World Cup

