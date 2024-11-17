How to watch today's England vs Ireland Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between England and Ireland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England are starring at a promotion to the top tier of the UEFA Nations League as they get set to face Ireland at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

A win will guarantee the Three Lions a top of the table finish in League B Group 2, unless Finland take off adequate amount of points off Greece in the other group game that will be played concurrently.

How to watch England vs Ireland online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Nations League match between England and Ireland will available to watch and stream online live through ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

England vs Ireland kick-off time

The UEFA Nations League match between England and Ireland will be played at the Wembley Stadium in Wembley, England.

It will kick off at 5 pm GMT on Sunday, November 17, in the UK.

Team news & squads

England team news

Following Thomas Tuchel's appointment as the new boss, Lee Carsley gets set to manage his final game as interim.

Harry Kane is in line to start ahead of Ollie Watkins in attack, with Jude Bellingham to continue as the number 10.

While Lewis Hall was handed a debut in the 3-0 win over Greece after Ezri Konsa picked up a hip problem, the likes of Jarell Quansah and Taylor Harwood-Bellis would also be pushing for their maiden senior international caps.

Ireland team news

Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson is likely to turn to Jayson Molumby to replace Jason Knight as the latter will have to serve a one-match ban after picking up his second yellow card in the group stage.

Watford's Festy Ebosele is a doubt on account of a knock, so either Kasey McAteer or Finn Azaz could deputise on the right flank.

Meanwhile, in attack, Troy Parrott could get the nod over Sammie Szmodics.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

