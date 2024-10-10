How to watch today's England vs Greece Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Lee Carsley's England will be looking to make it three wins in as many games, but so will Greece when the two sides clash in a Nations League tie at the Wembley Stadium on Thursday.
Both sides will be looking to top Group B2 and earn themselves a promotion to League A after picking up two wins so far.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch England vs Greece online - TV channels & live streams
In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Nations League match between England and Greece will be available to watch and stream online live through ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
England vs Greece kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 10, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7:45 pm BST
|Venue:
|Wembley Stadium
The UEFA Nations League match between England and Greece will be played at the Wembley Stadium in Wembley, England.
It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Thursday, October 10, in the UK.
Team news & squads
England team news
Ezri Konsa, Morgan Gibbs-White and Kobbie Mainoo are all sidelined through injuries, while Harry Kane will need a once-over ahead of kickoff.
So either Ollie Watkins or Dominic Solanke will be eyeing to spearhead the attack.
Meanwhile, Carsley will be boosted with the return of Kyle Walker, Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and Cole Palmer in the squad.
England possible XI: Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Guehi, Colwill, Lewis; Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Palmer, Grealish; Watkins.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Pickford, Pope, Henderson
|Defenders:
|Walker, Stones, Alexander-Arnold, Guehi, Colwill, Lewis, Livramento
|Midfielders:
|Rice, Foden, Bellingham, Gallagher, Palmer, Gomes, Jones
|Forwards:
|Saka, Kane, Grealish, Watkins, Gordon, Madueke, Solanke
Greece team news
Panathinaikos attacker Fotis Ioannidis will miss the trip to Wembley due to a knock, as Vangelis Pavlidis will be called in to deputise.
Newcastle United goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos will aim to register his third straight clean sheet at the competition.
Greece possible XI: Vlachodimos; Rota, Mavropanos, Koulierakis, Tsimikas; Siopis, Kourbelis; Masouras, Bakasetas, Tzolis; Pavlidis.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Vlachodimos, Tzolakis, Mandas
|Defenders:
|Tsimikas, Chatzidiakos, Giannoulis, Mavropanos, Retsos, Rota, Koulierakis, Ndoj, Vagiannidis
|Midfielders:
|Bakasetas, Mantalos, Kourbelis, Pelkas, Siopis, Konstantelias, Zafeiris
|Forwards:
|Masouras, Pavlidis, Douvikas, Tzolis, Chatzigiovanis
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between England and Greece across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|August 16, 2006
|England 4-0 Greece
|International Friendly
|October 6, 2001
|England 2-2 Greece
|World Cup Qualifiers
|June 6, 2001
|Greece 0-2 England
|World Cup Qualifiers
|May 17, 1994
|England 5-0 Greece
|International Friendly
|February 8, 1989
|Greece 1-2 England
|International Friendly