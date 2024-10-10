How to watch today's England vs Greece Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between England and Greece, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lee Carsley's England will be looking to make it three wins in as many games, but so will Greece when the two sides clash in a Nations League tie at the Wembley Stadium on Thursday.

Both sides will be looking to top Group B2 and earn themselves a promotion to League A after picking up two wins so far.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch England vs Greece online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Nations League match between England and Greece will be available to watch and stream online live through ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

England vs Greece kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Wembley Stadium

The UEFA Nations League match between England and Greece will be played at the Wembley Stadium in Wembley, England.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Thursday, October 10, in the UK.

Team news & squads

England team news

Ezri Konsa, Morgan Gibbs-White and Kobbie Mainoo are all sidelined through injuries, while Harry Kane will need a once-over ahead of kickoff.

So either Ollie Watkins or Dominic Solanke will be eyeing to spearhead the attack.

Meanwhile, Carsley will be boosted with the return of Kyle Walker, Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and Cole Palmer in the squad.

England possible XI: Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Guehi, Colwill, Lewis; Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Palmer, Grealish; Watkins.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Pope, Henderson Defenders: Walker, Stones, Alexander-Arnold, Guehi, Colwill, Lewis, Livramento Midfielders: Rice, Foden, Bellingham, Gallagher, Palmer, Gomes, Jones Forwards: Saka, Kane, Grealish, Watkins, Gordon, Madueke, Solanke

Greece team news

Panathinaikos attacker Fotis Ioannidis will miss the trip to Wembley due to a knock, as Vangelis Pavlidis will be called in to deputise.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos will aim to register his third straight clean sheet at the competition.

Greece possible XI: Vlachodimos; Rota, Mavropanos, Koulierakis, Tsimikas; Siopis, Kourbelis; Masouras, Bakasetas, Tzolis; Pavlidis.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vlachodimos, Tzolakis, Mandas Defenders: Tsimikas, Chatzidiakos, Giannoulis, Mavropanos, Retsos, Rota, Koulierakis, Ndoj, Vagiannidis Midfielders: Bakasetas, Mantalos, Kourbelis, Pelkas, Siopis, Konstantelias, Zafeiris Forwards: Masouras, Pavlidis, Douvikas, Tzolis, Chatzigiovanis

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between England and Greece across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 16, 2006 England 4-0 Greece International Friendly October 6, 2001 England 2-2 Greece World Cup Qualifiers June 6, 2001 Greece 0-2 England World Cup Qualifiers May 17, 1994 England 5-0 Greece International Friendly February 8, 1989 Greece 1-2 England International Friendly

