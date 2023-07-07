England U21 vs Spain U21: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA U21 Championship match between England and Spain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England U21 and Spain U21 are set to lock horns in the UEFA U21 Championship final at the Adjarabet Arena on Saturday.

The Young Lions are looking to be crowned champions following their back-to-back titles in 1982 and 1984, while La Rojita will be looking for a record-extending sixth title and the fourth in the 21st century.

Lee Carsley's charges shrug off Israel 3-0 in their semi-final event, while Santi Denia's men came from behind to overcome Ukraine 5-1 in order to get to the showpiece event.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

England U21 vs Spain U21 kick-off time

Date: July 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 5 pm BST Venue: Adjarabet Arena

It will kick off at 5 pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch England U21 vs Spain U21 online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on Channel 4 for viewers in the UK and will be available to stream live online through UEFA.tv. GOAL will also be providing live updates throughout.

Team news & squads

England U21 team news

England lost Jacob Ramsey to an ankle injury that the midfielder picked up in the quarter-final win over Portugal, while on the other hand, Max Aarons and Ben Johnson are back from suspension.

As such, Luke Thomas may need to make way for the returning Aarons at left-back. However, it is unlikely that James Garner would be taken off the XI in order to accommodate Johnson on the other side.

England U21 possible XI: Trafford; Garner, Harwood-Bellis, Colwill, Aarons; Smith Rowe, Jones, Gomes, Palmer; Gibbs-White, Gordon.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Griffiths, Rushworth, Trafford Defenders: Aarons, Branthwaite, Colwill, Cresswell, Harwood-Bellis, Johnson, Thomas Midfielders: Doyle, Elliott, Garner, Gomes, Jones, Skipp, Madueke, Palmer, Gibbs-White Forwards: Archer, Gordon, Smith Rowe

Spain U21 team news

Manchester City left-back Sergio Gomez is faring well in a more advanced role under Denia's tutelage, alongside Braga forward Abel Ruiz, as the duo have scored three goals each in the 2023 U21 Euros.

The duo's form has seen Celta Vigo starlet Gabri Veiga start on the bench throughout the tournament but may have a role to play in Saturday's final.

Spain U21 possible XI: Tenas; V. Gomez, Paredes, Pacheco, Miranda; Baena, Blanco, Sancet; Sanchez, Ruiz, S. Gomez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Agirrezabala, Roman, Tenas Defenders: Martinez, V. Gomez, Guillamon, M. Sanchez, Miranda, Pacheco, Gila, Paredes, S. Gomez Midfielders: Blanco, Veiga, Baena, Sancet, Oroz, Bernabe, R. Sanchez, Riquelme Forwards: Barrenetxea, Camello, Ruiz

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition June 13, 2011 Spain U21 1-1 England U21 UEFA U21 Championship June 19, 2009 Spain U21 0-2 England U21 UEFA U21 Championship

