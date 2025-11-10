England vs Serbia World Cup Qualifier 2026 tickets: Prices, details, resale tickets & more

In Europe, football attention shifts to the international scene, with the last remaining World Cup qualifiers kicking off between November 13 to 18.

England have no worries in those regards, though, as they’ve already begun packing for their Stateside summer vacation, after cementing top spot in Group K and a place at the 2026 World Cup Finals.

Thomas Tuchel won’t allow his side to rest on their laurels though, and he’ll be keen for them to maintain their winning momentum in their final two qualifiers against Serbia and Albania. For England fans, the Serbia match at Wembley on November 13 marks the last chance to see their side in action on home soil this calendar year, and tickets will be in short supply.

Let GOAL give you all the vital ticket information you need for the upcoming England vs Serbia World Cup qualifier at Wembley, including where you can buy them and how much they will cost.

When is the England vs Serbia World Cup Qualifier?

Date Match Location Tickets Thursday, November 13, 7:45pm GMT England vs Serbia — World Cup 2026 Qualifier Wembley Stadium, London Tickets from £55

Memorable football matches held at the current Wembley Stadium include the 2011, 2013 and 2024 Champions League Finals, eight games at UEFA Euro 2020 (including the final and both of the semi-finals) and the final of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022, where England famously beat Germany 2-1 in extra-time.

How to buy England vs Serbia World Cup Qualifier tickets

Official national football associations are often the first place to check ticket availability, in this case the English Football Association site.

However, due to high demand, tickets often sell out quickly.

Members of the England Supporters Travel Club and ‘My England Football’ were given priority access periods to buy tickets ahead of a general sale to the public as follows:

England Supporters Travel Club: August 7-12

August 7-12 My England Football: August 20-27

August 20-27 General Sale: September 1

In addition, fans can purchase World Cup qualifying tickets on the secondary market. LiveFootballTickets is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels, with tickets from £55.

England vs Serbia World Cup Qualifier tickets: How much do they cost?

Ticket prices for England games vary significantly, depending on the seat position and package. Price categories for the upcoming World Cup Qualifier vs Serbia were as follows through official routes:

Category 1: from £80

from £80 Category 2: from £65

from £65 Category 3: from £45

from £45 Category 4: from £35

In the Family Enclosure, prices were £25 for adults and £12.50 for children under-16. Elsewhere in the stadium, a £10 discount was applied to Concessions (OAPs, students and U16s). Go to the 'Ticketing’ page on the official England site for full details.

On resale sites like LiveFootballTickets, fans can secure tickets ranging from £55 for seats in the Shortside Upper Tier to £1560 for the Bobby Moore VVIP hospitality package.

What to expect from England vs Serbia?

While the wait for England’s first major international tournament triumph since 1966 continues, their consistent performances on the big stage underline their status as one of Europe’s (and the world’s) elite football teams. It’s also one of the reasons why fans keep flocking back to see the Three Lions play and why demand for Wembley Stadium tickets and for tickets to see them in action elsewhere is always high.

Following their sensational 5-0 victory against Latvia last month, England became the first European side to seal a World Cup Finals berth. It was their sixth straight success and sixth straight clean sheet of the qualifying campaign. Despite some rather uninspiring efforts earlier in the qualifying campaign, including the 1-0 and 2-0 wins over Andorra, Tuchel’s troops have ramped up their efforts more recently and England fans are now drooling over what awaits when their team steps on the pitch.

England may be sitting pretty at the top of Group K, but Serbia still have plenty of work on its plate if it is to grab the runners-up spot and a place in the playoffs. When the sides met in the reverse fixture at Belgarde’s Red Star Stadium in September, England cruised to a cosy 5-0 win, with Harry Kane, Noni Madueke, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi and Marcus Rashford all netting. It proved to be a much tighter affair though, when the pair met during the group stage of Euro 2024 last summer, with only an early Jude Bellingham strike separating the sides.