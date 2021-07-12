England FA condemns 'disgusting' racist abuse directed towards Rashford, Sancho and Saka

The trio were targetted online after missing penalties in a Euro 2020 final loss to Italy

The England FA has condemned racist abuse on social media aimed at Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka following the Three Lions' Euro 2020 final loss to Italy.

Rashford, Sancho and Saka missed from the spot in Sunday's shootout, ending England's hopes of winning a trophy on home soil.

In the hours after, all three were subjected to abuse on social media, with the FA quick to condemn the "disgusting" messages sent to the players.

What was said?

"We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behaviour is not welcome in following the team," said the FA in a statement.

"We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible.

"We will continue to do everything we can to stamp discrimination out of the game, but we implore government to act quickly and bring in the appropriate legislation so this abuse has real life consequences.

"Social media companies need to step up and take accountability and action to ban abusers from their platforms, gather evidence that can lead to prosecution and support making their platforms free from this type of abhorrent abuse."

We’re disgusted that some of our squad – who have given everything for the shirt this summer – have been subjected to discriminatory abuse online after tonight’s game.



Fighting against racism

Throughout their run at the Euros, England's players have been taking the knee before every game, signifying their fight against racism.

Prior to the tournament, the FA had asked fans not to boo the players for their pregame display as they encouraged players to continue their stand.

Meanwhile, players and clubs boycotted social media back in May in an attempt to force the likes of Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to take action when it comes to racism on their platforms.

