England dealt blow as Alexander-Arnold is ruled out of Euro 2020 due to thigh injury

The Liverpool full-back is now set to spend at least a month on the sidelines, meaning he will play no part in the summer tournament

England have been dealt a major blow as Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out of Euro 2020 due to a thigh injury.

Alexander-Arnold limped out of England's 1-0 friendly win over Austria on Wednesday night after picking up a knock, leading to fears over his participation in the summer tournament.

A subsequent scan has now revealed that the Liverpool defender has suffered a grade two quadricep tear, which will keep him out of action for between four to six weeks.

What's been said?

The England camp have released an official statement confirming the news, which reads: "Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out of UEFA EURO 2020.



"The Liverpool player sustained a thigh injury in the closing stages of Wednesday’s 1-0 win against Austria in Middlesbrough.



"A scan on Thursday confirmed the 22-year-old will be unable to play in the forthcoming tournament so he's withdrawn from the England squad.



"Gareth Southgate will not confirm a replacement until after Sunday’s return to the Riverside Stadium for the warm-up fixture against Romania."

Liverpool have released their own statement revealing that the defender will now return to Anfield to begin his recovery.

"Trent Alexander-Arnold has withdrawn from England’s Euro 2020 squad due to injury," the club briefing states.

"The 22-year-old will immediately start a rehabilitation programme with a view to returning in pre-season as the Reds prepare for 2021-22."

What has Southgate said?

Gareth Southgate gave an ominous update on Alexander Arnold after seeing his team beat Austria at the Riverside Stadium, admitting he was unsure whether he'd be fit in time for the start of the European Championships.

"We've got to see, it's obviously not a good sign that he's had to walk off the pitch, and he was in some discomfort," said the England boss.

"We're so close to the finals that for any player, injuries makes them a doubt. But we will just have to see over the next 48 hours."

Who could be in line to replace Alexander-Arnold?

Southgate will now have three days to select a replacement for Alexander-Arnold, who was one of four right-backs included in his original 26-man squad.

The Three Lions head coach still has Keiran Trippier, Reece James and Kyle Walker to call upon, and may look to strengthen in other areas of the pitch following Alexander-Arnold's withdrawal.

Southgate initially named a 33-man preliminary group which included Aaron Ramsdale, James Ward-Prowse, Jesse Lingard, Mason Greenwood, Ben White, Ben Godfrey, Ollie Watkins.

One of those seven players could now be in line to return, with Manchester United midfielder Lingard perhaps best placed to regain a place in the camp after featuring in the win over Austria.

