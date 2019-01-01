Emery likes causing 'friction' with his players after decision to drop Ozil

The Arsenal boss is happy to go toe-to-toe with his squad in order to galvanise them as he continues to overlook the German

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has revealed he attempts to antagonise players in an effort to bring the best out of them.

The comments come amid the continued marginalisation of Mesut Ozil, who has not played in any of the Gunners' last four games.

Ozil's omission has seen him linked with leaving Arsenal during the January transfer window, with the club needing to free-up funds to sign new players.

Reports in the summer suggested the pair had engaged in the training ground falling out, but Emery has revealed he often challenges his players in an effort to galvanise them.

The Spaniard told Sky Sports: "At certain times, you have to provoke friction with footballers.

"From that friction, you can get something more out of them, something from inside, a greater sense of ambition or maybe even a complaint – a complaint regarding the team can be positive.

"As a manager, you have to be careful because that friction can break a relationship.

"But I believe in always looking for more, both individually and collectively, with conversations which are comfortable but also with conversations which are less comfortable.

"In the end, the main thing with any footballer is that their qualities are used to benefit the team.

"As a manager, you have to get the maximum out of that player and at the same time make sure that he fits with the rest of the team so that everyone is better."

Despite Emery admitting that getting under the skin of his players is a tactic he has deployed, it was the manner in which he lost control at Paris Saint-Germain that led to his exit from the Parc des Princes.

At the centre of that dressing room dispute was Neymar, who Emery later admitted was the real leader in the French capital.

He revealed last year: “I know when I am the main man at the heart of the group and when I am not.

“In every club you have to know the role you take and the role the rest of the group gives you.

“In my opinion is that at PSG the leader is called Neymar.

"Or more exactly, the leader will be called Neymar because he is in the process of becoming it.

"Neymar came to PSG to be the leader, to live the necessary process to become No.1 in the world.

"It is a process which still needs a bit of time to be achieved.

"At Manchester City, the boss is Pep (Guardiola). At PSG, the boss has to be Neymar."