Emery deflects questions about his future as Arsenal 'lose control' against Eintracht Frankfurt

The Spaniard has seen his side fail to win seven straight games but steered clear when asked about his future at the Emirates

manager Unai Emery has avoided questions surrounding his future at the club, instead focusing on his side's shortcomings in a 2-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League on Thursday.

The Gunners had taken the lead via Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but a double from Daichi Kamada condemned Emery's side to a seventh straight match without a win.

Pressure on the Spaniard's job has only increased following the result with Arsenal now only one point clear at the top of Group F.

Having controlled large sections of the game, the Gunners failed to respond following Frankfurt's equaliser and Emery admits they lost control of the game from that point.

"Tonight wasn't our moment but we won a lot of matches to be top of the group," Emery said post-match. "Our aim is to win away to Standard Liege to finish as first.

"We want to do that to build our confidence and connect with the supporters. We need to win and we lost a very good opportunity. We didn't do enough to win this match.

"We lost our control of the game for 15 minutes of the second half and they scored two goals. Then we had injuries, and [Shkodran] Mustafi going off meant I wasn't able to make changes. We were better in the first half but in those 15, 20 minutes we lost control."

Asked about whether he is concerned about his future he said: "I am thinking [about] the match."

A notably smaller crowd was in attendance on Thursday with a number of fans holding up posters urging for Emery to be sacked with boos ringing out at full-time.

Former player John Hartson believes Emery is now in serious danger following another poor display.

Article continues below

"All in all, very disappointing and on the back of that performance," Hartson told BT Sport. "Unai Emery they’ve got to be asking questions about his job now. They really, really have.

"That was woeful this evening. They had a five-minute spell just before half-time when they got the goal. Frankfurt were so poor in the first half, they never mustered one shot on target.

“There was no urgency in the Arsenal performance, very, very lacklustre. They looked like they had no direction from the manager in terms of how they were going to play."