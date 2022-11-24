It had to be him! Embolo haunts Cameroon as Switzerland claim narrow victory in World Cup opener

Switzerland are up and running at the World Cup, with Cameroon-born striker Breel Embolo seeing them to a 1-0 victory over their African opponents.

Opening contest in Group G

Indomitable Lions tamed by familiar figure

Monaco striker nets only goal of the game

TELL ME MORE: The Swiss made their experience count at the Al Janoub Stadium. Cameroon boasted the livelier support in the stands and spurned a couple of first-half opportunities through Bryan Mbeumo and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting that would have given their passionate fans something to shout about. Embolo, though, broke the deadlock inside three minutes of the second 45 getting underway, with the Monaco frontman choosing not to celebrate when turning home a low cross from Xherdan Shaqiri. The Indomitable Lions had chances to snatch a leveller, while Andre Onana produced a stunning save to keep out Ruben Vargas as the Swiss were frustrated by some resolute and last-ditch defending.

THE MVP: Switzerland needed inspiration from somewhere, and Embolo was the man to provide it. The 25-year-old striker was born in Yaounde, but moved to Switzerland as a child and earned citizenship in 2014. He has made over 50 appearances for his adopted nation and is a now a World Cup goalscorer. He provided the finishing touch to one of several flowing moves by the Swiss, who looked good on the ball without threatening all that often, and his physical presence caused the Cameroonian defence problems.

THE BIG LOSER: Rigobert Song achieved cult hero status in his playing days, with the colourful defender representing the likes of Liverpool, West Ham and Galatasaray. He also earned 137 caps for his country, but has never boasted the best of relationships with the World Cup finals. Song became the youngest player to see red when, at the age of 17, he was dismissed against Brazil at the 1994 event and became the first man to be sent off at two tournaments when taking an early bath during a meeting with Spain in 1998. His managerial debut at FIFA’s flagship defeat ended in defeat, with Cameroon heading back to the drawing board.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

AS IT STANDS:

Team P W D L GD PTS Switzerland 1 1 0 0 +1 3 Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0 Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cameroon 1 0 0 1 -1 0

WHAT NEXT? Both sides were aware of how important an opening victory would be, with Switzerland set to line up against Brazil in their next Group G encounter while Cameroon are due to face Serbia on Monday.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐