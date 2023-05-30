Embarrassing Weston McKennie stat shows just how awful he was for Leeds as USMNT midfielder ends season with worst record of any outfield player in club's history

A stat has emerged that shows just how awful Weston McKennie was at Leeds as the USMNT midfielder failed to save the team from relegation.

McKennie endured awful spell in England

Failed to live up to expectations

Stat puts him amongst worst players in club history

WHAT HAPPENED? McKennie joined Leeds on loan from Juventus in January, at the request of then-head coach Jesse Marsch in order to form a USMNT midfield partnership alongside Tyler Adams as the Yorkshire-based team looked to escape relegation. The loan move did not work out as planned for the midfielder, though, with a damning statistic from his short spell at Elland Road giving him another very unwanted record.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to Opta employee Jonny Cooper, McKennie ended his time at Leeds with a 65 per cent loss rate (13 losses from 20 games), the worst of any outfielder to have ever played for Leeds at least 20 times, of which there are 458.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Of the seven games which McKennie was involved in that were not losses, only three were victories. The USMNT midfielder only managed to register one assist in his time at Leeds and now returns to Juventus, who themselves are in a period of turmoil.

WHAT NEXT FOR MCKENNIE? Mckennie had started 13 games at Juventus before leaving the club in January. He now returns to Turin with two years remaining on his current deal, and it is yet to be seen whether he will move on permanently in the summer.