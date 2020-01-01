Elliott tipped to have 'incredibly bright future' at Liverpool

John Aldridge believes a highly-rated youngster has already shown during his time at Anfield that he can figure under Jurgen Klopp

Harvey Elliott may only be 17 years of age, but John Aldridge claims the youngster has already offered enough at to suggest that he can avoid a loan move and become a senior star.

The Reds moved to snap up the highly-rated midfielder in 2019 after seeing him become the youngest player to grace a Premier League fixture while on the books of .

A top-flight bow was made shortly after his 16th birthday, with the potential in a talented winger clear for all to see.

Jurgen Klopp has bought into that and given Elliott seven competitive outings for Liverpool.

A star-studded squad at Anfield means that competition for places is fierce, with academy graduates often asked to further their development outside of Merseyside.

That approach may yet be taken with Elliott, but Aldridge believes the teenage sensation can become a regular in his current surroundings.

The former Reds striker told the Liverpool Echo: “I really think Harvey Elliott has an incredibly bright future ahead of him at Liverpool.

“That the teenager only turned 17 last week shows just what a star he can be as he gets a little bit older in this set-up at Anfield.

“You can't be the youngest player in the Premier League's history if you are a dud. Fulham saw that and Liverpool did too, so they brought him in last summer.

“Looking at him, I would say his future is as a winger. He seems to be an old-school winger and it is a difficult one to play.

“Liverpool will be looking where Elliott's best position is and he could even become one of the three in midfield as an attacking type or as part of that front three, but he's got to add goals to his game.

“It will be tough, of course, given Liverpool's current standing in the game but he has got the ability, no question. He is grounded too from what I have seen and that can go a long way.

“They might send him out on loan in the future but the fact that he has had senior game-time already shows you how highly Jurgen Klopp rates him.

“And Klopp will be assessing him in training every day, too because the level Liverpool play at when they are at Melwood will find players out if they cannot match it.

“If players are not up to it, Liverpool will find out at training, so Elliott must be doing all the right things that are being asked of him and he will be picking Klopp's brain on how to improve so that can only be a good thing for all concerned.”