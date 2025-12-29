How to buy Egypt World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

You can always expect fireworks from a team that includes the likes of Mo Salah, Trezeguet, and Omar Marmoush, and Egyptian fans are hoping that others ignite on the world stage in North America this summer.

Tickets to see The Pharaohs in World Cup action will be hard to come by, but don’t give up hope just yet. Check out how you can secure seats to their group games in Seattle and Vancouver.

Can Egypt notch their first-ever win at a World Cup tournament this summer? Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

104 matches will be played over 34 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations.

The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Toronto and Vancouver Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey

Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle

What is Egypt's World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Date Fixture (K.O time local) Venue Tickets Monday, June 15 Egypt vs Belgium (12pm) Lumen Field (Seattle) Tickets Sunday, June 21 Egypt vs New Zealand (6pm) BC Place (Vancouver) Tickets Friday, June 26 Egypt vs Iran (8pm) Lumen Field (Seattle) Tickets

Egypt were left kicking themselves following their opener at the 2018 World Cup (the last time they qualified for football’s global party). Despite holding their own against Uruguay in Yekaterinburg, a late header from Jose Maria Gimenez secured the victory for the South Americans. The Pharoahs then suffered a 3-1 loss to hosts, Russia and exited the tournament with a whimper, losing 2-1 to Saudi Arabia.

Hossam Hassan’s head to North America aiming to prevent a fifth straight World Cup tournament loss. They kick off their summer campaign against Belgium in Seattle. The Red Devils have flattered to deceive at a number of recent continental and global tournaments, but on their day with their glittering array of talented individuals, they can beat any side, anywhere.

The Pharoahs then head north of the border to Canada for their second Group G encounter against New Zealand. Like Egypt, the Kiwi collective arrive in North America attempting to bring their winless World Cup tournament streak to an end. Last time the All Whites qualified for the World Cup in 2010, they drew all their group games before bowing out.

Egypt return to Seattle, where they wrap up their group schedule against Iran. Team Melli have been knocked out at the group stage at each of their previous six World Cup appearances. They also conceded six in one of their group encounters in Qatar 2022, which will give the Pharoahs hope.

What to expect from Egypt World Cup 2026?

Despite making their World Cup debut way back in 1934, amazingly, this will be Egypt’s only fourth appearance at the global tournament, and what is even more surprising is that they are yet to register a victory.

It will be a momentous occasion to say you were there to see Egypt break their World Cup hoodoo, and it could happen this summer. Another reason to get those match seats booked as soon as you can.

Hossam Hassan’s Egypt sailed through their World Cup qualifying campaign unbeaten, winning eight games, drawing two, and conceding just two goals. Mo Salah and Trezeguet proved to be the main goal-getters, with the Liverpool legend bagging 9 (which was almost half of Egypt’s 20-goal total) and the Al Ahly man grabbing 5 of his own. Egyptian fans will be praying that both of their trailblazing thirtysomethings will have their shooting boots primed and ready for the summer.

When to buy Egypt World Cup 2026 tickets

Supporters have several opportunities to purchase tickets for matches involving Egypt, via the FIFA website, between now and the big kick-off in June.

While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September) and the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October), there are a couple more to come, as shown below:

Random Selection Draw

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw completed, and the group matches now known, the next phase of ticket sales is due to get underway from December 11 and run through until January 13.

During this phase, fans will be able to submit applications for specific matches. Tickets are sold at a fixed price and successful applicants will be notified if they’ve have won tickets in February.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

Closer to the tournament (Spring 2026), fans will be able to purchase any remaining tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.

FIFA hasn’t said how many tickets will be released or for which games, but you can expect limited availability and quick sellouts.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

Secondary Marketplaces

Nearer the time, and if tickets sell out (which they are likely to), fans can also take to the secondary marketplace on websites like StubHub, where fan-to-fan resale will be available with fluctuating prices.

Where to buy Egypt World Cup 2026 tickets

The primary and most reliable place to secure seats for Egypt matches is the official FIFA ticketing portal, where all World Cup tickets are first released.

Fans must register for a FIFA ID to participate in the various sales phases, which include early presales, random-selection draws, and later first-come, first-served releases.

Beyond initial releases, FIFA also operates its own official Resale and Exchange Marketplace. This is the only FIFA-approved platform for fans looking to resell or purchase already sold-out tickets.

Availability on the resale platform is often limited and sporadic, especially as matches approach, but it remains the safest option for purchasing tickets outside the primary sales phases. For fans in Mexico, a dedicated Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio) handles local resale transactions under the same official safeguards.

For those who miss out on FIFA’s official windows or need tickets for specific dates or cities, secondary ticketing websites like StubHub or Ticombo will also list World Cup tickets. These platforms offer more flexibility, but generally at significantly higher prices due to demand-driven resale markets.

Fans considering third-party marketplaces should proceed cautiously, as unofficial resellers carry risks related to authenticity, transfer validity, and inflated pricing. It’s important to rely only on reputable platforms with strong buyer guarantees and clear refund policies.

Egypt World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for Egypt's FIFA World Cup 2026 group matches are split into the following categories:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.

The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier. Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.

Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas. Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.

Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2. Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the various ticket release/sales phases. Estimates are shown below:

Stage Ticket price range Group Stage (excl. host nations) $60 - $620 Group Stage (US, Canada & Mexico matches) $75 - $2,735 Round of 32 $105 - $750 Round of 16 $170 - $980 Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775 Semi-finals $420 - $3,295 Final $2,030 - $7,875

How to get Egypt World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets

You can experience the best of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with complete hospitality packages for Egypt matches featuring premium tickets, food & beverage, and beyond, which are available across all three host nations.

Packages are available as follows:

Single Match

Group Stage: Any 1 non-host nation team match (no CAN, MEX, USA)

Round of 32/Round of 16/Bronze Final: Any 1 match

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $1,400 USD / per person

Venue Series

Watch every match at the venue of your choice.

Includes 4-9 matches, depending on venue

All match days and stages are eligible

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $8,275 USD / per person

Follow My Team

See your team in action at every early-stage match, regardless of location.

All 3 Group-Stage matches and 1 Round-of-32 match

All match days and locations are eligible

Follow My Team is not available at this time for host nation teams (Canada, Mexico, U.S.)

Hospitality options: FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $6,750 USD / per person

Private Suites and Platinum Access are also available for corporate or VIP groups looking for the most exclusive options.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

Back in June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out those cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below: