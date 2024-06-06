Egypt vs Burkina Faso: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the World Cup Qualification match between Egypt and Burkina Faso, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Egypt will take on Burkina Faso in their third group game of the World Cup qualifiers at the Cairo International Stadium on Thursday.

Egypt have won their first two matches of the group stage and are sitting at the top of the table. Burkina Faso are close behind, with four points from their first two matches.

Egypt's last outing in an official competition was in the quarter-final of the Africa Cup of Nations. They lost out on penalties against Congo and will be desperate to get back on track with a good run in the qualifiers.

Egypt vs Burkina Faso kick-off time

Date: June 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 8pm BST Venue: Cairo International Stadium

The match will be played at the Cairo International Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 8pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Egypt vs Burkina Faso online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live on FIFA+ in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Egypt team news

Mohamed Salah has returned to the national team after missing the last international friendly.

However, Ahmed Hegazy, Omar Marmoush, and Mohamed Elneny are absent due to injuries.

Egypt predicted XI: Gabal (GK); Hany, Rabia, Abdelmonem, Hamdi; Attia, Tawfik; Salah, Kafsha, Trezeguet; Mohamed.

Position Players Goalkeepers: El Shenawy, El Shenawy, Abou Gabal, Sobhy Defenders: Gabr, Hany, Kamal, Hamdy, Fotouh, Ibrahim, Samy, Abdelmonem Midfielders: Fathy, Ashour, Attia, Hamada, Lasheen Forwards: Trézéguet, Hassan, Salah, Kahraba, Fathi, Mohamed, Sayed

Burkina Faso team news

Burkina Faso will be without their captain Bertrand Traore for this match.

Aside from Traore, Issa Kaboré and Issoufou Dayo will also be unavailable for selection due to injuries.

Burkina Faso predicted XI: Koffi (GK); Nagalo, Djiga, E. Tapsoba, Yago; Sangare, Ouedraogo, Toure; Ouattara, Konate, A. Tapsoba.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Konaté, Koffi, Nikiema, Koula Defenders: Guiebre, Nagalo, Djiga, Tapsoba, Nouma, Yago Midfielders: Banse, Ki, Ouédraogo, Sangaré, Touré, Guira, Salou Forwards: Ouattara, Ouattara, Badolo, Bangré, Konaté, Tapsoba, Bandé

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 02/02/17 Burkina Faso 1 - 1 P Egypt Africa Cup of Nations 27/02/16 Egypt 2 - 0 Burkina Faso Friendly 01/02/00 Egypt 4 - 2 Burkina Faso Africa Cup of Nations 26/02/98 Burkina Faso 0 - 2 Egypt Africa Cup of Nations

