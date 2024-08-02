How to watch today's Egypt vs Paraguay Olympics quarter-final game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Egypt and Paraguay will face each other at Orange Velodrome on Friday in the quarter-finals of the men's football tournament at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
The Young Pharaohs topped Group C with an unbeaten record and back-to-back wins against Uzbekistan and Spain, while Paraguay finished second to Japan in Group D.
Egypt U23 vs Paraguay U23 kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|August 2, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6 pm BST
|Venue:
|Orange Velodrome
The 2024 Olympics quarter-final match between Egypt U23 and Paraguay U23 will be played at Orange Velodrome in Marseille, France.
It will kick off at 6 pm BST on Friday, August 2, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Egypt U23 vs Paraguay U23 online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK, the 2024 Olympics quarter-final match between Egypt U23 and Paraguay U23 will be available to watch and stream online live through Eurosport 5 and Discovery+.
Team news & squads
Egypt U23 team news
Egypt's Brazilian coach Rogerio Micale is expected to name an unchanged line-up from the 2-1 victory over Spain last time out.
So with Zizo, Osama Faisal and Ibrahim Adel upfront, Ahmed Nabil Koka would keep his place besides captain Mohamed Elneny in midfield.
Egypt U23 possible XI: Alaa; Eid, Fayed, Abdelmeguid, El-Debes; Shehata, Elneny, Koka; Zizo, Faisal, Adel.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Alaa, El Gabry
|Defenders:
|Eid, Abdelmaguid, Fayed, Tarek, Hamdy
|Midfielders:
|Koka, Saad, Atef, Elneny, El Debes, Saber, Shehata, Kamal, Zizo
|Forwards:
|Faisal, MazharFaisal, Mazhar
Paraguay U23 team news
Libertad forward Marcelo Fernandez would aid the forward pair of Julio Enciso and Marcelo Perez in attack.
Meanwhile, it is to be seen if Wilder Viera will start on the bench again as Diego Gomez started alongside Marcos Gomez in the middle despite Viera returning from his red card ban.
Paraguay U23 possible XI: R. Fernandez; Rivas, De Jesus, Balbuena, Nunez; M. Fernandez, M. Gomez, D. Gomez, Caballero; Enciso, Perez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|R. Fernandez, Frutos
|Defenders:
|Balbuena, Cantero, De Jesus, Flores, Nunez, Rivas, Roman
|Midfielders:
|D. Gomez, M. Gomez, E. Gonzalez, Viera
|Forwards:
|M. Fernandez, D. Gonzalez, Parzajuk, Perez, Enciso
Head-to-Head Record
This will be the first time Egypt U23 and Paraguay U23 face each other across all competitions.