Stade Orange Velodrome
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Egypt vs Paraguay Olympics quarter-final game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics match between Egypt U23 and Paraguay U23, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Egypt and Paraguay will face each other at Orange Velodrome on Friday in the quarter-finals of the men's football tournament at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The Young Pharaohs topped Group C with an unbeaten record and back-to-back wins against Uzbekistan and Spain, while Paraguay finished second to Japan in Group D.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Egypt U23 vs Paraguay U23 kick-off time & stadium

Date:August 2, 2024
Kick-off time:6 pm BST
Venue:Orange Velodrome

The 2024 Olympics quarter-final match between Egypt U23 and Paraguay U23 will be played at Orange Velodrome in Marseille, France.

It will kick off at 6 pm BST on Friday, August 2, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Egypt U23 vs Paraguay U23 online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the 2024 Olympics quarter-final match between Egypt U23 and Paraguay U23 will be available to watch and stream online live through Eurosport 5 and Discovery+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Egypt U23 team news

Egypt's Brazilian coach Rogerio Micale is expected to name an unchanged line-up from the 2-1 victory over Spain last time out.

So with Zizo, Osama Faisal and Ibrahim Adel upfront, Ahmed Nabil Koka would keep his place besides captain Mohamed Elneny in midfield.

Egypt U23 possible XI: Alaa; Eid, Fayed, Abdelmeguid, El-Debes; Shehata, Elneny, Koka; Zizo, Faisal, Adel.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Alaa, El Gabry
Defenders:Eid, Abdelmaguid, Fayed, Tarek, Hamdy
Midfielders:Koka, Saad, Atef, Elneny, El Debes, Saber, Shehata, Kamal, Zizo
Forwards:Faisal, MazharFaisal, Mazhar

Paraguay U23 team news

Libertad forward Marcelo Fernandez would aid the forward pair of Julio Enciso and Marcelo Perez in attack.

Meanwhile, it is to be seen if Wilder Viera will start on the bench again as Diego Gomez started alongside Marcos Gomez in the middle despite Viera returning from his red card ban.

Paraguay U23 possible XI: R. Fernandez; Rivas, De Jesus, Balbuena, Nunez; M. Fernandez, M. Gomez, D. Gomez, Caballero; Enciso, Perez.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:R. Fernandez, Frutos
Defenders:Balbuena, Cantero, De Jesus, Flores, Nunez, Rivas, Roman
Midfielders:D. Gomez, M. Gomez, E. Gonzalez, Viera
Forwards:M. Fernandez, D. Gonzalez, Parzajuk, Perez, Enciso

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Egypt U23 and Paraguay U23 face each other across all competitions.

Useful links

