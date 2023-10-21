Explained: Why Ederson was dropped by Pep Guardiola for Stefan Ortega after teamsheet mystery saw Man City's Brazilian goalkeeper originally in starting XI vs Brighton

Manchester City caused a stir on Saturday as Ederson was initially named in their starting XI before dropping out to be replaced by Stefan Ortega.

Ederson not starting vs Brighton

Had been named in printed team-sheets

Ortega comes in for Brazilian

WHAT HAPPENED? Pep Guardiola named backup goalkeeper Stefan Ortega in the starting XI for their Premier League game against Brighton. Strangely, though, in teamsheets initially passed to journalists before kick-off, Ederson was actually picked to start.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The final official teamsheet showed Ortega would start between the posts, with Guardiola having seemingly made a very late decision to change goalkeepers. The City boss revealed before kick-off: "He (Ederson) had the Brazil trip. He could play but we decided to give him a little rest. That's all." The other explanation could be an initial printing error, with Ederson, who would usually have started, having played all eight Premier League games for City up to now.

WHAT NEXT? Manchester City take on Brighton as they look to keep up with Arsenal and Tottenham at the top of the Premier League, with all eyes on Ortega as he steps in for his first Premier League start of the season.