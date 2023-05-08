Eden Hazard considering retiring at Real Madrid after contract expires in 2024 - but club want to sell him before then

Eden Hazard may consider retiring from professional football once his contract with Real Madrid expires in the summer of 2024.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Belgium captain announced his retirement from international football after Belgium's group-stage exit from the 2022 World Cup and now he is considering retiring from football once his contract with Real Madrid expires in 2024, according to Relevo.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is still not certain whether he would consider retirement in 2024 as he still might get some lucrative offers from the MLS and the Arab leagues, but the Belgian reportedly feels that he has achieved everything he could in football and it's time to hang up his boots after playing for a club he always dreamt of representing.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It has been a difficult season for the former Chelsea star who has managed just 331 minutes on the pitch. His relationship with Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti has also soured in recent times after it was revealed that the two do not speak to each other. While Hazard wants to see out his existing contract with the Spanish giants, the club will be willing to offload him next season.

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? After winning the Copa del Rey by beating Osasuna over the weekend, Ancelotti's side will next face Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash on Tuesday.