'I want to play' - Eden Hazard confirms he wants to see out final year of his Real Madrid contract

Despite seeing precious little playing time this season, Eden Hazard insists he sees a future for himself at Real Madrid.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgian was once again left on the bench as Madrid clinched a 20th Copa del Rey in Seville on Saturday night. The €100 million signing has rarely featured in coach Carlo Ancelotti's plans this season despite the club's hectic schedule. Hazard, though, believes he still has a future in the Spanish capital.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Cadena Cope after Madrid's 2-1 over Osasuna, Hazard said he hoped to see out the final year of his contract: "I hope to play. It's been a difficult year but it's a year with a very big club. I have a good relationship with the coach and the players. I want to play but I know that's very difficult. I just have to work and hope I can play more."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hazard's remarkable lack of on-field action rather goes under the radar in Madrid. Despite being fit for the majority of the season, the former-Chelsea star has been an unused substitute on 37 occasions and featured just three times since the turn of the year. His determination to see out the final year of a disastrous five-year contract may not come as welcome news for a club looking to recruit young talent like Jude Bellingham.

WHAT NEXT? Hazard will likely take his customary place on the bench again at the Bernabeu on Tuesday night as Madrid welcome Manchester City for the first-leg of their huge Champions League semi-final.