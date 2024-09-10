How to watch today's Ecuador vs Peru World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification match between Ecuador and Peru, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ecuador will be looking to return to winning ways in their World Cup Qualification (CONMEBOL) campaign when they welcome Peru to Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado on Tuesday.

La Tri suffered a 1-0 defeat against Brazil last week, while Peru remain without a win after seven matchdays.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Ecuador vs Peru online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the World Cup Qualification match between Ecuador and Peru will be available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports 1 and Premier Player.

Ecuador vs Peru kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 pm BST Venue: Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado

The World Cup Qualification match between Ecuador and Peru will be played at Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in Quito, Ecuador.

It will kick off at 10 pm BST on Tuesday, September 10, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Ecuador team news

Yaimar Medina has replaced Alan Minda in the squad, who pulled out of the squad due to injury ahead of the Brazil loss.

Meanwhile, defender Angelo Preciado is back from his ban and can start against Peru, with the nation's highest goalscorer Enner Valencia leading from the front as captain.

Ecuador possible XI: Galindez; Torres, Pacho, Hincapie; Preciado, Franco, Caicedo, Paez, Estupinan; Rodriguez, E. Valencia.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Galinder, Ramirez, Napa Defenders: Preciado, Estupinan, Torres, Hincapie, Arreaga, Pacho, Porozo, Ordonez, Chavez Midfielders: Mena, Gruezo, Caicedo, Franco, Mendez, Sarmiento, Paez, Corozo, Medina, Yeboah, Vite, Delgado, Mercado Forwards: E. Valencia, Rodriguez, Angulo, A. Valencia

Peru team news

Alianz Lima forward Franco Zanelatto had to withdraw from the squad ahead of this month's qualifiers, as Peru boss Jorge Fossati is likely to go ahead with a similar line-up from the Colombia draw at home last week.

Gianluca Lapadula should continue upfront with Alex Valera for company.

Peru possible XI: Gallese; Araujo, Zambrano, Callens; Advincula, Cartagena, Tapia, Pena, Lopez; Valera, Lapadula.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gallese, Caceda, Romero Defenders: Adcincula, Trauco, Corzo, Abram, Zambrano, Lopez, Araujo, Callens, Santamaria, Sonne, Garces Midfielders: Tapia, Pena, Cartagena, Castillo, Quispe, Archimbaud, Murrugarra Forwards: Flores, Polo, Y. Reyna, Lapadula, Valera, B. Reyna, Ormeno, Grimaldo, Castro

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Ecuador and Peru across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 1, 2022 Peru 1-1 Ecuador World Cup Qualifiers June 23, 2021 Ecuador 2-2 Peru Copa America June 8, 2021 Ecuador 1-2 Peru World Cup Qualifiers September 5, 2019 Peru 0-1 Ecuador International Friendly November 15, 2018 Peru 0-2 Ecuador International Friendly

Useful links