Ecuador vs Honduras: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the international friendly between Ecuador and Honduras, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ecuador are set to wrap up their Copa America preparations with an international friendly against CONCACAF Nations League-bound Honduras in Connecticut on Sunday.

La Tri picked up a 3-1 win against Bolivia in a mid-week friendly tie, while La H are coming off a 6-1 victory over Bermuda in a CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying fixture last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Ecuador vs Honduras kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm BST Venue: Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

The international friendly between Ecuador and Honduras will be played at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut, United States.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm BST on Sunday, June 16, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Ecuador vs Honduras online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the international friendly between Ecuador and Honduras is available to watch and stream online live through TrillerTV.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ecuador team news

There might be a predicament over resting Enner Valencia, while the likes of Piero Hincapie and Moises Caicedo are set for a start here.

Chelsea-bound Kendry Paez and the Brighton-owned Jeremy Sarmiento will also be pushing for starts.

Should Valencia start on the bench, Union Saint-Gilloise forward Kevin Rodriguez will start upfront.

Ecuador possible XI: Dominguez; Hurtado, Porozo, Ordonez, Hincapie; Caicedo, Gruezo; Mena, Paez, Franco; Valencia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dominguez, Galinder, Ramirez Defenders: Preciado, Torres, Hincapie, Pacho, Hurtado, Porozo, Ordonez, Loor, Micolta Midfielders: Mena, Gruezo, M. Caicedo, Franco, Cifuentes, Sarmiento, Ortiz, Paez, Corozo, Angulo, Minda, Yeboah Forwards: Valencia, J. Caicedo, Rodriguez

Honduras team news

Almeria forward and Honduras captain Anthony Lozano will lead the attack with Celtic's Luis Palma supporting from the left flank.

Andy Najar would feature at right-back once again after booking his 50th senior international cap last time out.

Honduras possible XI: Menjivar; Najar, Melendez, Decas, Rosales; Rodriguez, Flores, Alvarez, Palma; Ruiz; Lozano

Position Players Goalkeepers: L. Lopez, Menjivar, Rougier Defenders: Nunez, Garcia, Decas, Santos, L. Vega, Melendez, J. Arriaga, Najar, Martinez, Argueta Midfielders: K. Arriaga, Rodriguez, A. Lopez, Ruiz, Pineda, Flores, Alvarez, Rosales, Mejia, Martinez Forwards: Castillo, Palma, Chirinos, Rochez, Lozano, A. Vega

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Ecuador and Honduras across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 26, 2019 Honduras 0-0 Ecuador International Friendly February 23, 2017 Ecuador 3-1 Honduras Non-FIFA Friendly September 8, 2015 Ecuador 2-0 Honduras International Friendly June 20, 2014 Honduras 1-2 Ecuador FIFA World Cup November 20, 2013 Honduras 2-2 Ecuador International Friendly

Useful links