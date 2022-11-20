E. Valencia
WATCH: Ecuador score first goal of 2022 World Cup as Valencia bounces back from VAR drama to net penalty
Gill Clark
16:33 GMT 20/11/2022
- Ecuador face Qatar in opener
- Valencia has early goal ruled out
- Scores again from the penalty spot
WHAT HAPPENED? The first goal of the World Cup arrived on 16 minutes when Valencia rolled home a penalty for Ecuador against hosts Qatar. Valencia had earlier seen a goal ruled out for offside and won the penalty after being caught by goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb.
CENTER-ALIGNED EMBED OR PHOTO
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Valencia's goal means he is now Ecuador's highest scoring player in World Cup history with four goals, overtaking Agustín Delgado on three points.
WHAT NEXT FOR ECUADOR? Gustavo Alfaro's side are back in action on Friday against the Netherlands.
