Dybala close to signing new long-term Juventus contract

The Argentine forward is finally set to commit his future to the Bianconeri after many months of speculation

Paulo Dybala is close to signing a new long-term contract at Juventus, Goal can confirm.

Speculation over Dybala's future has been raging in recent months, with his current deal at the Allianz Stadium due to expire in June 2022.

As it stands, the Argentina international will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with any potential suitors from January, but he gave the clearest indication yet that he wants to stay at Juve after their 3-0 Champions League win at Malmo last week.

Dybala's stance

"We hope to close soon for the renewal," Dybala said post-match. "There is everyone's desire to complete the negotiations, they know that on my part there is a great desire to stay in Turin. I know that the management also wants to extend my contract and we have started talking again.

"I hope that everything will be over soon and good news can arrive for everyone, I am very confident."

Juve sporting director Pavel Nedved added: "We have put Dybala at the centre of our project. We are counting on the player and will try to get the contract signed as soon as possible."

Juve make a breakthrough

Goal understands that the Bianconeri are now on the verge of finalising a contract extension for Dybala, having made positive new contacts with his agent Jorge Antun this week.

Juve are prepared to hand the 27-year-old fresh terms through to 2025 and increase his wage to €8 million (£7m/$9m) per year plus bonuses, with club officials set to meet with Antun to put the finishing touches on the agreement in the coming days.

Dybala's record with the Bianconeri

Dybala initially joined Juve from Palermo back in 2015, and has since made 259 appearances across all competitions for the club, scoring 102 goals.

The Argentine forward has also contributed 43 assists while helping the Italian giants win 12 trophies, including five Serie A titles.

