How to watch today's Dundee vs Celtic Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Scottish Premiership match between Dundee and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Celtic can extend their lead atop the Scottish Premiership standings table by 18 points as they travel to The Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park to take on Dundee on Tuesday.

Last time out, Brendan Rodgers' men registered a 4-1 win at Ross County. Meanwhile, days before heading to Celtic Park, Dundee head into the rescheduled fixture from matchday 17 on the back of a 1-1 draw with Rangers.

How to watch Dundee vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Scottish Premiership match between Dundee and Celtic will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and will be available to stream online live through Sky Go.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Dundee vs Celtic kick-off time

Premiership - Premiership Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park

The Scottish Premiership match between Dundee and Celtic will be played at The Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park in Dundee, Scotland.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Tuesday, January 14, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Dundee team news

Apart from Cesar Garza emerging as a doubt following the midfielder picking up a knock against Rangers, Dundee manager Tony Docherty is expected to have a full-strength squad at his disposal.

Sammy Braybrooke is in line to start in case Garza is unavailable on Tuesday.

Celtic team news

James Forrest is sidelined with a foot injury, so Yang Hyun-Jun could join Kyogo Furuhashi and Adam Idah in attack.

In midfield, Odin Thiago Holm is ruled out with a calf injury, as Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Arne Engels should feature in the XI.

