Dumbarton vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Scottish FA Cup match between Dumbarton and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rangers return to competitive action after the winter break, looking to avoid an upset when they travel to face Scottish League Two promotion chasers Dumbarton in the Scottish FA Cup fourth round on Saturday evening.

The Gers bounced back from their controversial 2-1 loss against Celtic at Parkhead with a resounding 3-1 victory against in-form Kilmarnock before the break. The visitors currently sit in second position in the Scottish Premiership standings, eight points off the pace, but with two games in hand over Glasgow rivals Celtic.

Philippe Clement's side was in La Manga, Spain for some warm-weather training, where they narrowly lost to Hertha Berlin before drawing 2-2 with FC Copenhagen at Ibrox in a midweek friendly.

They face a Dumbarton outfit, who are in fourth place in the fourth tier of the Scottish pyramid, 18 points behind leaders Stenhousemuir, and have been struggling recently with only one win in their past six league appearances.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Dumbarton vs Rangers kick-off time

Date: Saturday, January 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm GMT Venue: Dumbarton Football Stadium

The Scottish FA Cup fourth-round tie between Dumbarton and Rangers will be played on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at the Dumbarton Football Stadium, commonly known as The Rock, in Dumbarton, Scotland. It will kick off at 5:30 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Dumbarton vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Viaplay Sports 1 in the UK. Coverage of the game starts at 5 pm GMT, half an hour before kick-off. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Dumbarton team news

Dumbarton will be without the services of first-choice goalkeeper Brett Long, who sustained a broken leg. With back-up goalie and Rangers loanee Jay Hogarth not able to face his parent club, Harry Broun will likely deputise between the sticks.

Dumbarton possible XI: Broun; Pignatiello, Newbury, Crighton, Shiels; Wallace, Malcolm, Gray, Orsi; Hilton; Byrne

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hogarth, Long, Broun Defenders: Blair, Shiels, Durnan, Crighton, Young Midfielders: Wilson, Gray, David Wilson, MacLean, Lynas, Malcolm, Tony Wallace, Hilton, Pignatiello, Newbury, Kelly Forwards: Ruth, Byrne, Wallace, Orsi

Rangers team news

Philippe Clement's lengthy injury list has shrunk somewhat over the winter break, and the 2-2 midweek friendly draw against FC Copenhagen at Ibrox saw Tom Lawrence, Borna Barisic and Ryan Jack all mark their return from respective injury concerns.

Kemar Roofe, Ben Davies, and Kieran Dowell remain sidelined, though, while Brighton loanee Abdullah Sima is away representing reigning champions Senegal at the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.

Rangers possible XI: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Yilmaz; Sterling, Lundstram, Cantwell; McCausland, Dessers, Sima

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, McCrorie, McLaughlin, K. Wright Defenders: Goldson, Souttar, King, Balogun, Barisic, Yilmaz, Tavernier, Devine Midfielders: Kamara, Cifuentes, Lundstram, Jack, McPake, Hagi, Sima, S. Wright Forwards: Sakala, Dessers, Lammers

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 06/04/16 Rangers 1-1 Dumbarton Championship 02/01/16 Dumbarton 0-6 Rangers Championship 02/12/15 Rangers 4-0 Dumbarton Championship 19/09/15 Dumbarton 1-2 Rangers Championship 18/04/15 Dumbarton 1-3 Rangers Championship 03/01/15 Rangers 3-0 Dumbarton Championship

