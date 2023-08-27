'Where dreams are made' - David Beckham reacts after Lionel Messi scores on MLS debut for Inter Miami

Yash Thakur
Beckham Messi MLS 2023Getty
Former Barcelona player, Lionel Messi, made his MLS debut for Inter Miami and marked it with a goal, sparking a reaction from co-owner David Beckham.

  • Messi scores on MLS debut
  • Beckham praises Messi after win
  • Former PSG man has already won a trophy at Miami

WHAT HAPPENED? MLS side Inter Miami won their first league game since May on Messi's debut game in the competition. The Argentine marked his first appearance with a goal in the dying minutes to secure a 2-0 win. Former Manchester United player and co-owner of Inter Miami, David Beckham, reacted to the performance with a post on Instagram.

"Where dreams are made of..." he wrote. "Thank you NYC. Great win on the road @intermiamicf."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 36-year-old forward joined Inter Miami in the summer after his contract expired at PSG. He has already played a part in helping the club win the MLS Leagues Cup and has put them in the finals of the US Open Cup recently following a 5-4 penalty win over Cincinnati.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The World Cup winning Argentine captain will face Nashville on 30th August for his next MLS fixture.