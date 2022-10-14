‘This doesn't feel real’ - Drake reveals Barcelona will wear his OVO owl logo on their shirts in El Clasico

Barcelona and Spotify have revealed that Drake’s OVO owl logo will feature on their shirts in the Clasico clash with Real Madrid.

La Liga giants are partners with Spotify

Celebrating milestone for Canadian rapper

Special shirts for fixture at Santiago Bernabeu

WHAT HAPPENED? The Catalan giants are due at Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday for a meeting with their fiercest rivals, and a fresh spin will be put on their famous Blaugrana jersey as they celebrate Canadian superstar Drake becoming the first singer to achieve 50 billion streams of his songs on Spotify. Xavi’s side will take to the field wearing a special top bearing the logo of the internationally acclaimed artist – who has won over 275 awards in his career, including four Grammys.

WHAT THEY SAID: Drake has posted on social media on receiving such an honour: “This doesn’t feel real but it is.”

Barcelona’s vice-president of marketing, Juli Guiu, has told the club’s official website: “For the first time in our history, we are replacing the name of our main partner on the front of the jersey with an internationally acclaimed artist in Drake, winner of 4 Grammy awards and record breaker in different categories, such as being the first artist to accumulate 50 billion streams on Spotify. This initiative shows our potential to become a unique platform to offer experiences that help bring us closer to our fans while reaching out to new audiences around the world.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barca will also be wearing special training tops during their warm-ups in the Spanish capital that feature the name Drake and the number 50 on the back, with the Spotify logo – which usually adorns their home shirts – on the front.

WHAT NEXT? Barca and Real enter their latest Clasico encounter locked together at the top of La Liga on 22 points apiece, with both sides yet to suffer defeat in domestic competition this season.