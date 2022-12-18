- Rapper bet on Messi's Argentina
- Sparks fears of infamous 'Drake Curse'
- France take on Albiceleste on Sunday
WHAT HAPPENED? The world-famous music star has placed an incredible $1 million bet on Argentina winning the World Cup. If Messi and Co. do manage to beat the reigning champions France, he will bag a massive profit.
This is not the first time that Drake has bet big on football. In October he placed a $600,000 wager on Barcelona winning El Clasico and Arsenal beating Leeds United in the Premier League. While the Gunners did not disappoint him, the Catalan giants suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of their rivals.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Canadian betting on the World Cup final may be a matter of concern for La Albiceleste due to the infamous 'Drake Curse'. It is a phenomenon whereby teams and individuals suffer misfortune in the wake of any sort of association with the rapper and music producer. Apparently, Drake is a bad luck charm for any sports stars he associates with.
WHAT NEXT? Reigning champions France are eyeing back-to-back World Cup titles on Sunday, while Lionel Scaloni's side will hope to lift the trophy after a 36-year weight.