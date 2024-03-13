Borussia Dortmund vs PSV: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund and PSV will play for a spot in the Champions League quarters when the two sides clash in a Round of 16 second-leg fixture at Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday.

The sides played out a two-goal draw in the first-leg tie in Eindhoven, making this a must-win game for either side to progress deeper in UCL knockouts.

Borussia Dortmund vs PSV kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: Signal Iduna Park

The UEFA Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Wednesday, March 13, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs PSV online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 2 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund team news

While Sebastien Haller and Samuel Bamba remain sidelined through injuries, Felix Nmecha returned as a substitute in last weekend's 2-1 league win at Werder Bremen after recovering from a hip injury.

Mats Hummels is likely to be handed a start ahead of Niklas Sule, alongside Nico Schlotterbeck at centre-back.

As Niclas Fullkrug continues to fill in for Haller, it is set to be between the likes of Karim Adeyemi, Marco Reus, Jadon Sancho and Julian Brandt for roles in the attacking third, but Donyell Malen is sure to start.

Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can; Malen, Brandt, Adeyemi; Fullkrug

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kobel, Lotka, Meyer Defenders: Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Maatsen, Bensebaini, Ryerson, Wofl, Morey Bauza Midfielders: Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Pohlmann, Brandt Forwards: Reus, Moukoko, Fullkrug, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Sancho, Malen, Duranville, Brunner

PSV Eindhoven team news

Attacker Noa Lang is a long-term absentee with a hamstring injury, while Joey Veerman and Ismael Saibari emerge as doubts on account of muscle problems.

Rested in last Friday's 1-0 league win at Go Ahead Eagles, Johan Bakayoko is set to take his spot from Bayern loanee Malik Tillman alongside captain Luuk de Jong and Hirving Lozano in attack.

PSV possible XI: Benitez; Teze, Obispo, Boscagli, Dest; Schouten, Til, Junior; Bakayoko, De Jong, Lozano

Position Players Goalkeepers: Benitez, Drommel, Peersman, Waterman Defenders: Bella-Kotchap, Boscagli, Obispo, Ramalho, Junior, Van Aanholt, Dest, Teze, Sambo Midfielders: Schouten, Veerman, Saibari, Land, Tillman, Til, Babadi, Ledezma Forwards: Pepi, De Jong, Bakayoko, Lozano

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 20, 2024 PSV 1-1 Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League January 7, 2017 PSV 1-4 Borussia Dortmund Club Friendly October 22, 2002 Borussia Dortmund 1-1 PSV UEFA Champions League October 2, 2002 PSV 1-3 Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League

