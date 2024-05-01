Borussia Dortmund vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Champions League semi-final

After topping Paris Saint-Germain in the group stage of the Champions League, Borussia Dortmund are set to welcome the French champions to Signal Iduna Park for a first leg semi-final tie on Wednesday.
Both sides overcame their opening leg defeats in the quarter-finals stage, as the Prussians defeated Atletico Madrid 5-4 on aggregate, with PSG triumphing over Barcelona 6-4 over two legs.
Borussia Dortmund vs PSG kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|May 1, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm BST
|Venue:
|Signal Iduna Park
The UEFA Champions League semi-final match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.
It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Wednesday, May 1, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK, the UEFA Champions League semi-final match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1, with live streaming available on discovery+.
Team news & squads
Borussia Dortmund team news
BVB boss Edin Terzic will not be able to avail the services of Ramy Bensebaini and Sebastien Haller due to injuries, while Ian Maatsen, Donyell Malen and Mats Hummels all emerge as doubts.
Maatsen is otherwise back from a domestic ban, along with Emre Can, and the latter is likely to partner Marcel Sabitzer in the middle.
Attacker Niclas Fullkrug will be supported by Karim Adeyemi and Jadon Sancho from the flanks.
Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can; Adeyemi, Brandt, Sancho; Fullkrug
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kobel, Lotka, Meyer
|Defenders:
|Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Maatsen, Ryerson, Wofl, Morey
|Midfielders:
|Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Pohlmann, Brandt
|Forwards:
|Reus, Moukoko, Fullkrug, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Sancho, Malen, Duranville, Brunner
PSG team news
Paris boss Luis Enrique will be without the injured trio of Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa, and Sergio Rico.
The likes of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Nuno Mendes, Lucas Hernandez and Fabian Ruiz are all in contention to feature in the XI after being rested in the 3-3 league draw against Le Havre over the weekend.
Kylian Mbappe, who started as a substitute the last time out, should start in front of Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola going forward.
PSG possible XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Danilo, Hernandez; Vitinha, Zaire-Emery; Dembele, Asensio, Barcola; Mbappe
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas, Letellier
|Defenders:
|Marquinhos, Skriniar, Beraldo, Mendes, Hernandez, Hakimi, Mukiele
|Midfielders:
|Ugarte, Pereira, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz, Soler, E. Mbappe, Lee, Mayulu
|Forwards:
|K. Mbappe, Asensio, Kolo Muani, Ramos, Dembele, Barcola
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|December 13, 2023
|Borussia Dortmund 1-1 PSG
|UEFA Champions League
|September 19, 2023
|PSG 2-0 Borussia Dortmund
|UEFA Champions League
|March 11, 2020
|PSG 2-0 Borussia Dortmund
|UEFA Champions League
|February 18, 2020
|Borussia Dortmund 2-1 PSG
|UEFA Champions League
|November 4, 2010
|PSG 0-0 Borussia Dortmund
|UEFA Europa League