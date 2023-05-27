Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Dortmund and Mainz 05, as well as kick-off time and team news

Borussia Dortmund will be looking to clinch the Bundesliga title when they host Mainz on Saturday. Dortmund are currently two points clear of Bayern Munich at the top of the table, and a win would ensure that they win the title for the first time since 2012.

Dortmund have been in excellent form in recent weeks and are unbeaten in their last seven Bundesliga games. Mainz are currently in ninth place in the table, and they are not in any danger of relegation.

Mainz have struggled to get points in recent weeks, having lost four games back-to-back. However, they will be looking to spoil Dortmund's party and end their season on a high.

This is sure to be an exciting match as Dortmund will be the favorites, but Mainz will be determined to cause an upset.

Dortmund vs Mainz kick-off time

Date: May 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 2.30 am BST Venue: Signal Iduna Park

The Bundesliga game between Borussia Dortmund and Mainz will be played on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Signal Iduna Park. Kick-off is at 2.30 am BST for fans in the United Kingdom.

How to watch Dortmund vs Mainz online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream live online through the Sky app.

Team news & squads

Dortmund team news

Borussia Dortmund will have to cope without two injured players, Thomas Meunier and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, while Soumaila Coulibaly is currently representing France in the U20 World Cup.

Although star midfielder Jude Bellingham was absent due to a minor knee injury in the previous victory against Augsburg, the young player will be fit to play on Saturday. There is a possibility that he will start in the midfield alongside Brandt and Emre Can.

Mats Hummels, the experienced defender who recently signed a new contract with the club, is expected to lead the team as captain. He will be aiming for history in the Bundesliga by becoming the first player to win at least three titles with two different clubs, having previously achieved success with Bayern Munich.

Dortmund predicted XI: Kobel; Wolf, Sule, Hummels, Ryerson; Brandt, Can, Bellingham; Malen, Haller, Adeyemi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kobel, Lotka, Meyer, Unbehaun Defenders: Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Guerreiro, Rothe, Schulz, Ryerson, Wofl, Morey, Passlack Midfielders: Ozcan, Can, Kamara, Bellingham, Dahoud, Brandt, Reyna, Reus, Gurpuz, Adeyemi, Malen Forwards: Haller, Moukoko, Modeste

Mainz team news

Mainz is facing a number of injury concerns, with Jonathan Burkardt, Alexander Hack, Silvan Widmer, and Maxim Leitsch all receiving treatment. Additionally, Ludovic Ajorque will be unavailable due to suspension, having accumulated yellow cards.

On a positive note, Andreas Hanche-Olsen is set to make his return after serving a one-match ban. He is expected to reclaim his position in the three-man defense.

Mainz predicted XI: Zentner; Hanche-Olsen, Bell, Fernandes; Da Costa, Barreiro, Kohr, Caci; Stach, Ingvartsen; Onisiwo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dahmen, Lasse, Zentner Defenders: Hanche-Olsen, Schulz, Martin, Caci, Da Costa, Caricol, Bell Midfielders: Barkok, Stach, Lee, Tauer, Barreiro, Fulgini, Kohr, Mizuta, Fernandes, Shabani Forwards: Ingvartsen, Onisiwo, Bobzien, Weiper, Gruda, Ajorque.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition January 2023 Mainz 1-2 Dortmund Bundesliga March 2022 Mainz 0-1 Dortmund Bundesliga October 2021 Dortmund 3-1 Mainz Bundesliga May 2021 Mainz 1-3 Dortmund Bundesliga January 2021 Dortmund 1-1 Mainz Bundesliga

