How to watch today's Borussia Dortmund vs Celtic Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Celtic will put this season's all-win record in all competitions on the line when they face Borussia Dortmund in a Champions League league phase fixture at Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday.

Both sides picked up wins on the opening matchday of the revamped tournament, as the Black and Yellow defeated Club Brugge 3-0 and the Scottish giants downed Slovan Bratislava 5-1.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Celtic will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Borussia Dortmund vs Celtic kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Signal Iduna Park

The UEFA Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Celtic will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Tuesday, October 1, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund team news

BVB boss Nuri Sahin is sweating on Marcel Sabitzer's availability after the Austrian midfielder missed Friday's 4-2 win over Bochum in the Bundesliga due to a knock, while Gio Reyna remains sidelined with a groin injury.

Niclas Sule, Donyell Malen and Felix Nmecha are all set to fight for a place in the XI, but Serhou Guirassy looks certain to lead the line of attack.

Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Couto, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Ryerson; Gross, Can; Adeyemi, Brandt, Gittens; Guirassy.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kobel, Ostrzinski, Lotka, Meyer Defenders: Couto, Schlotterbeck, Anton, Bensebaini, Sule, Ryerson Midfielders: Nmecha, Brandt, Gross, Sabitzer, Can, Watjen, Gittens Forwards: Beir, Duranville, Guirassy, Adeyemi, Malen, Campbell

Celtic team news

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers will have a full-strength squad if Cameron Carter-Vickers can shake off his foot issue.

The attacking lineup will see the likes of Nicolas Kuhn, Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda join forces upfront, with Adam Idah and James Forrest available as options from the bench.

Celtic possible XI: Schmeichel; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; Engels, McGregor, Hatate; Kuhn, Furuhashi, Maeda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schmeichel, Sinisalo, Bain Defenders: Johnston, Taylor, Scales, Trusty, Valle, Nawrocki, Carter-Vickers, Ralston, Welsh Midfielders: McCowan, Holm, Engles, Bernardo, Hatate, McGregor, Forrest Forwards: Palma, Furuhashi, Idah, Yang, Maeda, Kuhn

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Borussia Dortmund and Celtic face each other across all competitions.

