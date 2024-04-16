Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Signal Iduna Park will stage the second leg Champions League quarter-final tie between Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Diego Simeone's men edged out the German side courtesy of Rodrigo De Paul and Samuel Lino's first-half strikes in the first-leg clash at Civitas Metropolitano last week.

Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Signal Iduna Park

The UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Tuesday, April 16, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the UEFA Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 2, with live streaming available on discovery+.

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund team news

Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho is expected to return to the side - likely to start alongside Niclas Fullkrug and Donyell Malen in attack - after missing the weekend's 2-1 Bundesliga win over Borussia Monchengladbach due to illness.

Sebastien Haller emerges as a doubt after picking up a knock the last time out, while Ramy Bensebaini would miss out with a knee injury, with Julian Brandt pushing for a start from the onset.

Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can, Brandt; Sancho, Fullkrug, Malen

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kobel, Lotka, Meyer Defenders: Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Maatsen, Ryerson, Wofl, Morey Midfielders: Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Pohlmann, Brandt Forwards: Haller, Reus, Moukoko, Fullkrug, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Sancho, Malen, Duranville, Brunner

Atletico Madrid team news

Although Mario Hermoso started in Saturday's 3-1 league win over Girona, the defender is likely to begin on the bench against BVB as Axel Witsel, Jose Gimenez and Cesar Azpilicueta will return at the back.

Memphis Depay, Thomas Lemar and Marcos Paulo are unavailable for selection, while Saul Niguez remains a doubt.

Pablo Barrios is back from a domestic ban, with Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata featuring upfront.

Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Witsel, Gimenez, Azpilicueta; Molina, Llorente, Koke, De Paul, Lino; Griezmann, Morata

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Moldovan Defenders: Gimenez, Hermoso, Savic, Witsel, Paulista, Reinildo, Molina, Azpilicueta Midfielders: De Paul, Llorente, Vermeeren, Barrios, Koke, Saul, Lino, Vitolo Forwards: Griezmann, Morata, Riquelme, Correa

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 10, 2024 Atletico Madrid 2-1 Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League November 6, 2018 Atletico Madrid 2-0 Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League October 24, 2018 Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League

