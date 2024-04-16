Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Signal Iduna Park will stage the second leg Champions League quarter-final tie between Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.
Diego Simeone's men edged out the German side courtesy of Rodrigo De Paul and Samuel Lino's first-half strikes in the first-leg clash at Civitas Metropolitano last week.
Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|April 16, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm BST
|Venue:
|Signal Iduna Park
The UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.
It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Tuesday, April 16, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK, the UEFA Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 2, with live streaming available on discovery+.
Team news & squads
Borussia Dortmund team news
Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho is expected to return to the side - likely to start alongside Niclas Fullkrug and Donyell Malen in attack - after missing the weekend's 2-1 Bundesliga win over Borussia Monchengladbach due to illness.
Sebastien Haller emerges as a doubt after picking up a knock the last time out, while Ramy Bensebaini would miss out with a knee injury, with Julian Brandt pushing for a start from the onset.
Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can, Brandt; Sancho, Fullkrug, Malen
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kobel, Lotka, Meyer
|Defenders:
|Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Maatsen, Ryerson, Wofl, Morey
|Midfielders:
|Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Pohlmann, Brandt
|Forwards:
|Haller, Reus, Moukoko, Fullkrug, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Sancho, Malen, Duranville, Brunner
Atletico Madrid team news
Although Mario Hermoso started in Saturday's 3-1 league win over Girona, the defender is likely to begin on the bench against BVB as Axel Witsel, Jose Gimenez and Cesar Azpilicueta will return at the back.
Memphis Depay, Thomas Lemar and Marcos Paulo are unavailable for selection, while Saul Niguez remains a doubt.
Pablo Barrios is back from a domestic ban, with Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata featuring upfront.
Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Witsel, Gimenez, Azpilicueta; Molina, Llorente, Koke, De Paul, Lino; Griezmann, Morata
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Oblak, Moldovan
|Defenders:
|Gimenez, Hermoso, Savic, Witsel, Paulista, Reinildo, Molina, Azpilicueta
|Midfielders:
|De Paul, Llorente, Vermeeren, Barrios, Koke, Saul, Lino, Vitolo
|Forwards:
|Griezmann, Morata, Riquelme, Correa
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record between Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|April 10, 2024
|Atletico Madrid 2-1 Borussia Dortmund
|UEFA Champions League
|November 6, 2018
|Atletico Madrid 2-0 Borussia Dortmund
|UEFA Champions League
|October 24, 2018
|Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Atletico Madrid
|UEFA Champions League