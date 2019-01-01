Dortmund star Sancho questions 'harsh' FIFA 20 rating

The young England attacker feels his passing stats haven't been properly represented

With player ratings for FIFA 20 being revealed ahead of the game's release later this month, one star has already questioned his evaluation from EA Sports.

Up-and-coming attacker Jadon Sancho has been in red-hot form for over the past year and though he earned an upgraded overall rating of 84, he feels one of his stats isn't accurate.

The 19-year-old took particular offence with his 77-rated passing, noting in an exchange with EA Sports that it could be on par with his 90-rated dribbling.

I think both could be 90 🤷🏽‍♂️ a bit harsh — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) September 9, 2019

Sancho has starred for Dortmund over the past 12 months and ended the last season with 12 goals and 14 assists.

The former youth player has started the new campaign on fire too, bagging two goals and three assists across his first three league games.

Thanks to his good form, Sancho's overall FIFA rating has jumped up significantly from the 72 he was given when was first released last year.

Despite that increase, the English teenager has just missed the cut when it comes to the top 30 rated attackers on FIFA 20 with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar once again leading the way.

Sancho isn't the only player that was far from happy with some of FIFA 20's stats, with midfielder Eric Dier also predicting his pace wouldn't be properly represented when learning his new rating alongside Spurs team-mate Davinson Sanchez.

"I know mine's going to be disrespectful - I know they're going to disrespect my speed," Dier said on Spurs TV.

"I think people have a false perception of my speed. If yours is 74, I'm not looking forward to mine.

Article continues below

"My pace is 54 and my dribbling is 65 - it makes no sense."

Overall, Dier was handed a 79 rating for FIFA 20 with Sanchez left a little happier with his 83 rating.

FIFA 20 releases globally on September 27 but those who pre-order the Champions or Ultimate Editions will gain early access on September 24.