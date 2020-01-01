'Definite means definite' - Dortmund CEO Watzke reiterates Sancho position amid Manchester United interest

The Bundesliga club continues to say the winger is not for sale amid links to the Premier League giants

CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke says that there is "no room for interpretation" when it comes to the club's stance that Jadon Sancho is not for sale, adding that "definite means definite".

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc provided an update on Sancho’s future on Monday, claiming the club has made a "final" decision not to sell the winger this summer after the club's August 10 deadline came and went.

Still, are hopeful of a deal, with the club refusing to give up despite the frustrating nature of negotiations.

Sancho himself came out and said that he "loves" playing for Dortmund amid the ongoing links, having fired 20 goals in 44 appearances for the side last season.

On Thursday, Watzke backed Zorc's initial claim, stating that Sancho won't be going anywhere this summer.

"We are Westphalians," said Watzke in an interview with RTL. “We agreed on this rule, which Zorc explained on Monday. For a Westphalian, definite means definite. Jadon will play with us for the 2020-21 season. There is no room for interpretation."

In addition to discussing Sancho's potential departure, Watzke also talked about the club's desire to bring players in this summer.

Watzke says that the club has "less income" as a result of the coronavirus, meaning that Dortmund don't expect to be too active when it comes to buying players.

Watzke says he ruled out the signing of a No 9, with youngster Youssoufa Moukoko listed as a potential option to backup starting striker Erling Haaland.

Haaland himself has backed the teenager to shine, saying that Moukoko is even more talented than he was at a similar age. Moukoko, though, will not be eligible to truly join Dortmund's first team until he turns 16 in November.

“We have many options when Erling Haaland needs a break," Watzke said. "We will have a second nine in our ranks from November 20th. We're talking about eight weeks, so that's no problem."

Haaland scored 16 goals in 18 matches for the German club after making the move from in January.

Dortmund are currently in pre-season, having defeated Altach 6-0 on Wednesday with a match against Wien scheduled for Sunday.