Doolsta continues dominant form by winning the eMLS Cup

The Philadelphia Union esports pro took home the trophy after defeating LA Galaxy's Giuseppe Guastella to continue his impressive season

Cormac 'Doolsta' Dooley is enjoying an incredible season in . The 18-year-old already won both the eMLS Series One and Series Two but those were simply warm-ups for the main event: the eMLS Cup.

Representing the , Doolsta came into the tournament with a target on his back but he managed to shrug off tough competition from New York City's Chris 'NYC_Chris' Holly and the 's Giuseppe 'GGGodfather' Guastella to complete an impressive trifecta.

This was his biggest win yet as he took home the trophy as well as $15,000 and 850 Global Series Points - putting him one step closer to qualifying for the eWorld Cup.

He had to fight valiantly to lift the cup, especially during his spectacular match against NYC_Chris in the Eastern Conference finals. Both players love to attack and it was a goal frenzy as Doolsta equalised in the 88th minute to tie the game at 4-4. Both players then scored again in extra-time to force a penalty shootout which Doolsta won 7-6.

That emphatic victory gave Doolsta momentum going into the grand final against GGGodfather as he pulled off a tense 2-1 win.

Following their top-two finish, Doolsta and GGGodfather will now go on to represent the United States at the FIFA eNations Cup in London on April 13 and 14.

The FIFA 19 tournament will see 20 countries send two representatives (one on PlayStation 4 and one on Xbox One) to compete in the exciting 2v2 format which proved to be popular with FIFA players and fans when it was debuted in the FIFA eClub World Cup earlier this year.

The format will see two countries pit their Xbox players against each other in the first match and their PlayStation players against each other in the next. If the series is still tied after those two games, a 2v2 match will take place to decide who wins (going to extra time and penalties if that match is level at 90 minutes).

USA has a more favourable group draw than some, sitting in Group B with , New Zealand, and , but it still will be a difficult tournament.

Placing second at the tournament would offer Doolsta another 850 Global Series Points, the same as his eMLS Cup win, while winning the tournament will earn each winner a staggering 1,500 Global Series Points each. The FIFA eNations Cup winners will also take home $40,000 ($20k each) as an added bonus.

Doolsta may be on top of the world at the moment but this international tournament will be a true test of his skill.