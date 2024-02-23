Dominican Republic Women vs Mexico Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Dominican Republic Women and Mexico Women square off against each other on matchday two of the inaugural CONCACAF W Gold Cup at the Dignity Health Sports Park, with both teams looking for their first victory of the campaign.
After suffering a damaging 5-0 defeat in their opening Group A contest against the United States, Caribbean representatives Dominican Republic will be hoping for better fortunes when they take on Mexico, who come into Friday's contest off the back of a goalless stalemate against Argentina in their tournament opener.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Dominican Republic Women vs Mexico Women kick-off time
|Date:
|Saturday, February 24, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|12:00 am GMT
|Venue:
|Dignity Health Sports Park
The Concacaf Women's Gold Cup encounter between the Dominican Republic and Mexico will be played on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, USA.
It will kick off at 12:00 am GMT for fans in the United Kingdom.
How to watch Dominican Republic Women vs Mexico Women online - TV channels & live streams
The clash will be available to watch and stream on ESPN+ in the US.
How to watch with a VPN
If you are outside of the country, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Dominican Republic Women team news
Given the fact that they once suffered a humiliating 14-0 defeat to USWNT, the Dominican Republic certainly held their own against the four-time world champions for a large portion of their recent 5-0 loss, and should be aiming to replicate a similar show of resilience to take anything out of this game.
The likes of Kathrynn Gonzalez, Lucia Marte, Brianne Reed and Paloma Pena are expected to carry the fight against El Tricolor.
Dominican Republic predicted XI: Pena; Puello, Cueves, Reed, Colon; Leon, Vallecillo, Peralta, Gonzalez; Asenjo, Oviedo
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Gomez, Moreno, Peña
|Defenders:
|Pacheco, Tapia, Dionicio, Colon, Mercedes, Alcantara, Cuevas, Reed
|Midfielders:
|Peralta, Gil, Marte, Gonzalez, Vallecillo
|Forwards:
|Brito, Cabrera, Asenjo, Kara, Oviedo, Jackson, Vargas
Mexico Women team news
Like the Dominican Republic, Mexico have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Friday's encounter and will be hunting their first goal of the tournament after playing out a 0-0 draw against Argentina last time out. They will be determined to leave that frustrating opening contest, in which captain Rebeca Bernal wasted a penalty kick, behind them and begin their push towards the knockout stage.
With a potential blockbuster Group A game against the United States on the horizon, attackers Bernal, Maria Sanchez and Greta Espinoza will be hoping to get into their scoring rhythm as soon as possible.
Mexico Women predicted XI: Gonzalez; Hernandez, Ferral, Espinoza, Torres; Mayor, Sanchez, Bernal; Mauleon, Palacios, Ovalle
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Tojar, Gonzalez, Barreras
|Defenders:
|Hernandez, Ka. Rodriguez, Bernal, Luna, Reyes, Torres, Espinoza, Ferral, Ki. Rodriguez
|Midfielders:
|Sanchez, Delgado, Mayor, Ovalle, Nieto, Mauleon, Casarez, Pelayo
|Forwards:
|Palacios, Corral, Ordonez
Head-to-Head Record
This will be the first-ever meeting between these two sides, with Mexico Women the overwhelming favourites to come out on top in this one.