Lionel Messi continues to see a return to Barcelona speculated on, with Ferran Torres hoping that a stunning deal can be done.

Argentine left Catalunya in 2021

Heading towards free agency once more

La Liga giants exploring their options

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner departed Camp Nou in the summer of 2021 when financial struggles in Catalunya made it impossible for him to be offered a contract extension. The last two seasons have been spent in France with Paris Saint-Germain, but Messi is once again heading towards free agency as his current deal runs down. Barca are hoping to return their prodigal son to his spiritual home, despite still needing to raise funds in order to make a move possible, and Torres says those on the Blaugrana’s books would love to have the mercurial Argentine back for one last dance in the closing stages of his career.

WHAT THEY SAID: Spain international forward Torres, who would find himself competing with Messi for minutes, has told Movistar Plus of exciting speculation at Camp Nou: “It's true there has been a rumour. I would like it, a farewell for him at the appropriate level for everything he has given Barca.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi is yet to comment on his future plans, having come in for criticism from PSG supporters at times this season, but Barca have openly admitted that they are exploring the option of bringing the all-time great back to where it all began for him.

WHAT NEXT? Messi sent records tumbling during his previous stint at Camp Nou, with 672 goals recorded while claiming 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns.