'Don't disrespect the legend like that' - Mbappe hits out at FFF president Le Graet over Zidane comments

Kylian Mbappe has accused French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet of disrespecting legendary midfielder Zinedine Zidane.

Zidane linked with France job

Le Graet said he would not speak to legend

Mbappe hit out at FFF president

WHAT HAPPENED? Le Graet said he did not speak to Zidane about replacing Didier Deschamps at the helm of the national team, as the France coach signed a contract extension despite speculation suggesting he would leave after the 2022 World Cup. Le Graet told RMC Sport: "Did Zidane tried to reach me? Certainly not, I wouldn't even have picked up the phone anyway." He added: "I've never met him, we never considered parting with Didier."

WHAT THEY SAID: Mbappe took to Twitter to share his shock at the FFF president's comments, posting on Twitter: "Zidane is France, we don't disrespect the legend like that..."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zidane has been in the frame for several posts in recent months, most recently turning down an offer to take over as United States head coach. The ex-Real Madrid and France star, who has been out of work since calling time on his second spell in charge at Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the 2020-21 season, has also been linked with the Brazil national team job.

WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? After their runners-up finish at the World Cup, France will turn their attention to the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, starting with a game against the Netherlands on March 24.