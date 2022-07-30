Did Barcelona sign Lewandowski over Ronaldo? Laporta reveals the 'truth' as Man Utd striker searches for way out

Barcelona president Joan Laporta clarified whether the Manchester United forward was offered to the club

Joan Laporta stated that signing Robert Lewandowski in the ongoing transfer window was a priority for the club and he is happy that the deal with Bayern Munich for the star forward materialised. Lewandowski made a €50 million (£42m/$50m) move to Camp Nou from Bayern Munich this summer after he declared his desire to leave the German side.

The Barcelona president refused to offer a comment on whether Cristiano Ronaldo was offered to the club and if they preferred Lewandowski over the Manchester United player.

Were Barcelona offered Ronaldo?

In an interview with CBS Sports, Laporta said: “Well, this type of story is all within the process of the summer window. There always appears a lot of news. But in the end, the truth is we wanted Lewandowski. We have a very good relationship with Jorge Mendes. I have known him for a long time. He is one of the best player agents. He knows how to do his job and I respect him.

“In this case, we decided to go for Lewandowski and knew he was crucial to our success. So we went to Bayern instead. This is the reality. The other [Ronaldo] topic is just part of the ‘little history’ of football. It's a very nice story, but you will always hear lots of contradictory news about it.”

On being further probed on Ronaldo's transfer, Laporta stated: “We got Lewandowski. He was our main target and I prefer not to comment further.”

In stats: Lewandowski vs Ronaldo

Player Matches Goals Assists Clubs Robert Lewandowski 676 509 135 Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Lech Poznan, Znicz Pruszkow Cristiano Ronaldo 928 692 217 Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus

What next for Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer as he has told United officials of his desire to make a move following failure to qualify for the Champions League. The 37-year-old has been absent throughout United's pre-season preparations as the club have given him time off because of a family issue.

The former Real Madrid star returned to United's training ground with his agent, Jorge Mendes, this week to hold talks about his situation. United have not offered an update on why Ronaldo remains absent from the squad and Ten Hag said recently that he does not know when the star forward will join up with the rest of the team.

The Red Devils have maintained that they will not let Ronaldo leave this summer and Ten Hag even hinted that he could end up extending his stay.

The Portuguese will not feature for Manchester United in their upcoming friendly match against Atletico Madrid, but the forward took to Instagram to confirm that he will be back in the squad for this Sunday's clash with Rayo Vallecano.