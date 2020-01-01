Depay refuses to commit future to 'great team' Lyon

The 26-year-old was a top target for Barcelona in the last transfer window and his contract at Lyon runs out at the end of the season

Memphis Depay says he has not made a decision about his future as his contract at nears its end.

The international will be a free agent at the end of the season and he has been heavily linked with a move to .

Rumours of a potential January transfer have been circulating, and although the 26-year-old suggested last month that he would jump at the chance to move to Camp Nou, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has maintained he will not leave until the end of the season.

The former star insists he is completely focused on Lyon for the time being as his side look to stay in contention for the title, but he does not know where he will be next year.

"To be honest, we have a great team here. I don't know what will happen next year. I'm an OL player, the captain, and I'm here to win things, games and be important for the team. This is my main goal," he said at a press conference.

"If I start thinking about my future, I might lose my focus. I am 100 per cent with OL. What will happen in the future, we'll see. That's what I've always said.

"I can't say anything about [Barcelona]. I'm here now, a lot of clubs might be interested."

The Lyon star has been in good form for club and country since recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament he suffered last December.

Depay has scored six goals and registered four assists in 14 Ligue 1 appearances this season and found the net in Netherlands' recent Nations League wins against -Herzegovina and .

"It's crazy how quickly the year has gone by. I woke up today to realize that it happened a year ago," he said.

"Today I'm able to play and I'm happy for it.

"I'm happy to play football, especially at a time when people cannot work, earn money and support their families because of the pandemic."

Lyon are second in the French top flight, trailing on goal difference. Rudi Garcia's side beat on Sunday to extend their winning streak in the league to five games.

They face Brest at home on Wednesday.