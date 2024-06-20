Denmark vs England: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the European Championship match between Denmark and England, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England are in the run-in for a spot in the Euro 2024 knockouts as they square off against Denmark at Deutsche Bank Park on Thursday.

With Sunday's 1-0 win over Serbia, the Three Lions can make it to the next stage of the tournament with a game to spare, while Danish Dynamite eye their first win following the two-goal draw with Slovenia.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Come to our Euros Watch Party in East London. Tickets are free. We'll have a five-metre screen, food, beer, football exhibits, and more. We'll be showing every game in the group stages.

Denmark vs England kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 pm BST Venue: Deutsche Bank Park

The European Championship match between Denmark and England will be played at Waldstadion - commercially known as Deutsche Bank Park - in Frankfurt, Germany.

It will kick off at 5 pm BST on Thursday, June 20, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Denmark vs England online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the European Championship match between Denmark and England is available to watch and stream online live through BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Denmark team news

Denmark head coach Kasper Hjulmand is likely to name an unchanged line-up with the three-man backline of Joachim Andersen, Andreas Christensen and Jannik Vestergaard in front of goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Even as Joakim Maehle can be considered to exchange places with either Alexander Bah or Victor Kristiansen, the former may need to be content with a spot on the bench for now.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Morten Hjulmand would feature in the middle, with Christian Eriksen supporting the front pair of Jonas Wind and Rasmus Hojlund.

Denmark possible XI: Schmeichel; Andersen, Christensen, Vestergaard; Bah, Hjulmand, Hojbjerg, Kristiansen; Eriksen; Wind, Hojlund

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schmeichel, Ronnow, Hermansen Defenders: Vestergaard, Anderson, Kjaer, Christensen, Maehle, Jorgensen, Kristiansen, Bah, Kristensen Midfielders: Jensen, Eriksen, Delaney, Hojberg, Damsgaard, Norgaard, Hjulmand Forwards: Hojlund, Poulsen, Dolberg, Skov Olsen, Wind, Brunn Larsen, Dreyer

England team news

Amid the tactical decisions for Thursday's game, England boss Gareth Southgate might think of deploying Conor Gallagher ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold alongside Declan Rice in midfield.

The likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Adam Wharton will also be pushing for a spot, while Phil Foden may not have any other option than to feature on the left side as both Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham are set to keep their places.

Other options on the left include Anthony Gordon, Cole Palmer and Eberechi Eze.

England possible XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Gallagher, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Ramsdale, Henderson Defenders: Walker, Shaw, Stones, Guehi, Trippier, Konsa, Dunk, Gomez Midfielders: Rice, Alexander-Arnold, Bellingham, Gallagher, Wharton, Mainoo Forwards: Saka, Kane, Foden, Toney, Gordon, Watkins, Bowen, Eze, Palmer

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Denmark and England across all competitions.

Date Match Competition July 7, 2021 England 2-1 AET Denmark UEFA European Championship October 14, 2020 England 0-1 Denmark UEFA Nations League September 8, 2020 Denmark 0-0 England UEFA Nations League March 5, 2014 England 1-0 Denmark International Friendly February 9, 2011 Denmark 1-2 England International Friendly

Useful links