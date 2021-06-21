Denmark achieve Euros first with Russia thrashing

Kasper Hjulmand's team sealed second in the group despite losing their first two matches

Denmark made European Championship history by progressing to the knockout rounds with a 4-1 win against Russia on Monday.

Mikkel Damsgaard, Yussuf Poulsen, Andreas Christensen and Joakim Maehle were among the goals, while Artem Dzyuba converted a penalty for Russia.

With Finland losing to Belgium in the other game in Group B, Denmark were able to secure second place because of their superior goal difference.

What record did Denmark set?

It marks an incredible comeback for Kasper Hjulmand's team after they suffered defeats to Finland and Russia earlier in the competition.

This is the first time a team has ever survived the group stage despite losing their first two matches.

2 - Denmark are the first team in European Championship history to reach the knockout stages of the competition having lost their first two group stage games. Recovery. #EURO2020 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 21, 2021

It was an unusually prolific day out for the Danes, too, as it is the first time they have scored four or more goals in a major tournament game since they beat Nigeria 4-1 in the 1998 World Cup.

The feat is made all the more impressive by the players overcoming the shock of Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest during the clash with Finland.

Christensen paid tribute to the attacking midfielder as he celebrated his goal by holding up his hands to display Eriksen's shirt number.

Chelsea's Andreas Christensen scored the goal of his life to help #DEN reach the #EURO2020 knockout stages 🤩



And then he dedicated it to Christian Eriksen ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nPHKhOqeyW — Goal (@goal) June 21, 2021

Damsgaard delights Denmark

Damsgaard opened the scoring for Denmark with an excellent effort from outside the box.

At 20 years and 353 days old he is now youngest player to score in a major tournament for the country.

He is also the first Denmark player to score a goal from outside the box at a major tournament since Jon Dahl Tomasson did it against Sweden at Euro 2004.

