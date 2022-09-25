'Defensively, Alexander-Arnold is Championship level' - Ex-Chelsea defender Leboeuf on how Liverpool star and other fullbacks have been 'deformed' by Carlos

Trent Alexander-Arnold's defensive quality has been described as "Championship level" by former Chelsea star Frank Leboeuf.

Ex-France star offers advice to Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool star's defensive style has been questioned

Defender fighting for place in England's World Cup squad

WHAT HAPPENED? The Liverpool right-back has been hailed as one of the best in the world in his position, but the defensive side of his game has been questioned by some pundits. Leboeuf is the latest to state that the England international is weak on that side of his game.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Look at Trent Alexander-Arnold. I love the guy, his offensive qualities. But defensively, he's Championship level," he said in an interview with Journal du Dimanche. "Only Klopp's system works for him. When it doesn't work as well as it has this season, all you see is his defensive shortcomings. I want to take him with me to work on the basics. I would say to him: 'Turn your head and look behind you, it will be better already'. It was Roberto Carlos who deformed generations of defenders."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The question surrounding the 23-year-old's defensive game may be crucial to his chances of being England's first choice right-back at the World Cup later this year. Chelsea star Reece James is in contention for the spot, as is Manchester City's Kyle Walker.

WHAT NEXT FOR ALEXANDER-ARNOLD? The full-back could feature for England on Monday when they take on Germany in the Nations League.