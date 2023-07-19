Debuts incoming! Lionel Messi & Sergio Busquets set to make Inter Miami bows against Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup

Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets could both be in line to make their debuts for Inter Miami against Cruz Azul on Friday.

Messi joined MLS in landmark deal

Busquets then followed ex-Barca team-mate

Messi and Busquets debut's could arrive on Friday

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Barcelona stars have joined Inter Miami and the pair could make their debuts together in the Leagues Cup encounter against Cruz Azul, according to journalist Gaston Edul.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Edul speculates that Messi and Busquets could make appearances from the bench and likely won't start the game for the MLS side.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Messi joined Inter Miami this month in a landmark deal for MLS, and he was followed by former Barca team-mate Busquets. Moreover, the pair could also be joined by Jordi Alba, who is in talks with the franchise.

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER MIAMI? The club, struggling at the foot of the MLS Eastern Conference, will likely want to get Messi and Busquets into the starting XI as soon as possible in order to climb the league table.