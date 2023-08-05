Dusan Vlahovic would reportedly prefer to stay at Juventus instead of joining Chelsea as part of a swap deal for Romelu Lukaku.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Juventus striker, 23, is a reported transfer target for Chelsea. Rumours in Italy suggest the Serie A side are considering swapping the Serbian international for wantaway Blues forward Lukaku, plus a fee. However, La Gazzetta dello Sport states the former Fiorentina star is happy to stay put at the Old Lady. The report adds Vlahovic - who is understood to prefer a move to Paris Saint-Germain if he did leave - did not ask for a transfer, he is aware of it, and would not be against heading for pastures new.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vlahovic signed for Juventus for £58million ($74m), plus £8m ($10.19m) in add-ons, in January 2022, with a reputation of being one of the best young strikers in Europe. However, he has scored just 23 goals in 63 matches for Juventus - who, incidentally, remain interested in Lukaku; but the Belgian's arrival would depend on the Serbian leaving or him being part of an exchange deal.

AND WHAT'S MORE: If Vlahovic did exit Juventus, it would not be on the cheap as his contract expires in the summer of 2026 - the same year Lukaku's deal expires at Chelsea. The 30-year-old spent last season on loan at Inter Milan after being deemed surplus to requirements at the Blues.

WHAT NEXT? Despite all the speculation surrounding the 6ft 3in forward, Vlahovic is said to be preparing for Juventus' opening game of the season against Udinese on August 20.