De Gea plans to stay at Manchester United for 'many years'

The 29-year-old shot-stopper has no plans to leave Old Trafford in the near future

goalkeeper David de Gea has outlined his intention to stay at Old Trafford for “many years” to come.

The Spaniard has long been linked with a move away from the club, particularly amid a run of difficult form and the prospect of Dean Henderson, who has impressed this season with , returning to the club after his loan spell.

The 29-year-old De Gea, however, signed a new long-term deal in September that keeps him contracted to the Old Trafford outfit until June 2023 and he says there is no prospect of him breaking that, having already spent the last nine years with the Red Devils.

“Just to be a part of this club is amazing. So imagine, 10 years, it's like a dream,” he said, reflecting on the prospect of celebrating his decade in red next summer, according to the Daily Mail. “It's great to play games with this club, so I hope I can be here more years, many years.”

Although United have struggled in recent times, the addition of Bruno Fernandes in January gave the side a lift and De Gea believes that the coronavirus shutdown has halted his side just as they were approaching their best level.

“I think the whole team improved a lot,” he added. “We were in a good moment. I think we were in very good, top form.

“We didn't concede many goals and, of course, with Bruno he brings a lot of quality. He's a clever player, a top midfielder.

"The team improved with him and it was a pity that everything stopped because we were in a good moment, but hopefully with some players that were injured will be fit when it all starts again, so it will be a good challenge for everyone.”

Manchester United currently lie fifth in the Premier League standings, having posted 45 points from their 29 matches. De Gea played in each of those fixtures, conceding on 30 occasions and keeping eight clean sheets.

As yet, there is no concrete indication as to when – or even if – the Premier League season will be concluded.